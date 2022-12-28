ANDOVER — For three quarters, Central Catholic and North Andover fought tooth and nail, as one would expect from a girls basketball rivalry steeped in tradition.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, by the time THAT game started, the Scarlet Knights had already built a 20-4 lead after one quarter — an eight-minute stretch stunning in its one-sided nature.
North Andover withstood a second half rally and rolled to a 56-44 win in the quarterfinals of the ninth annual Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic at Merrimack College. The Scarlet Knights will face Methuen, a 48-33 winner over Natick, in a semifinal, today (Wednesday) at 2:30 p.m.
The second semifinal will pit Andover (a winner over Haverhill) against Pentucket (a winner over Westford) at 5 p.m.
Senior point guard Hannah Martin poured in a game-high 20 points, dished out five assists and had three steals to lead North Andover to the surprisingly easy win.
The Scarlet Knights (3-1) used a relentless man-to-man defense to force the Raiders into 20 turnovers, including nine in the first quarter. A three-pointer by North Andover’s Janie Pepell snapped a 3-3 tie and ignited a 17-1 run to close the first quarter. Senior guard Nihal Berrad had eight of her 14 points during the decisive run.
“We were prepared. We were down three players, so we only dressed eight, but we came out and played as a unit right from the start,” said North Andover coach Jessalyn Deveny. “We’re led by Hannah (Martin), she’s an amazing senior captain. She has really grown over these four years and become an outstanding leader for us.”
Central Catholic was led by junior Shea Montague’s 13 points. Sophomore Kerri Finneran added 10. Montague had six of her points in the second quarter, as the Raiders regrouped and chipped away NA lead. Central Catholic cut the deficit to nine (29-20) before a steal by Pepell led to a layup by Martin in the final seconds of the first half.
Playing with renewed intensity, Central (1-2) seemed intent on making a game of it in the third quarter. Forward Kathleen Smith (8 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks), the only senior on the CC roster, sparked an 8-2 run that sliced the North Andover lead to 37-30 with 4:15 to play in the quarter.
With the game slipping away, Martin took matters into her own hands and began attacking the paint with abandon. She had 10 points in the quarter, including back-to-back floaters over Smith’s outstretched hands, giving North Andover a comfortable 46-31 entering the final quarter.
“The truth is (North Andover) just wanted to win more than we did tonight,” said Central Catholic Coach Casey Grange
“Unfortunately, we are averaging about 20 turnovers a game so far. We are a young team and we are still figuring it out.”
Methuen 48, Natick 33
Methuen (3-1) jumped out to a 12-3 lead after one quarter and never looked back in its 48-33 win over Natick.
Brooke Tartugno led the way for the Rangers with 15 points. Samantha Pfeil had 13 and Jamie Slattery chipped in with 10.
“This was a big win for us against a quality team,” said Methuen coach Ryan Middlemiss. “To hold a team like Natick to just over 30 points is great. We have a lot of talented athletes and play with intensity all game,”
Senior forward Madi Forman led Natick with a game-high 21 points, to go along with 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. Still, Methuen was able to limit the damage done by the powerful 6-footer by maintaining steady pressure around the perimeter.
“We don’t have a ton of size, so we have to put pressure outside on the guards. We did a really good job of that tonight,” said Middlemiss.
A three-pointer by Forman pulled Natick to within five points (25-20) early in the third quarter. But Methuen had the answer, as Ella Barron scored on a putback and then fed Slattery on a nifty backdoor cut. Slattery drained a 3-pointer from the corner on the next trip down and suddenly the Rangers were in full control again, 32-20.
Andover 60, Haverhill 35
Andover built a 39-20 halftime lead and coasted past MVC rival Haverhill, 60-35. Senior Ari White had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Golden Warriors. Marissa Kobelski added 13 points in the win, while Anna Foley dropped in 11.
Haley Phillips had 11 points and Lilly Phillips added nine for the Hillies. The Phillips’ combined for five 3-pointers to try and keep their club close.
Pentucket 50, Westford 43
The best game of the quarterfinal round saw Pentucket build an early lead and hold off Westford, 50-43. The Sachems led just 29-26 at halftime, then used a smothering defense to build a 38-29 lead after three quarters. Time and again, Westford tried to make a run in the final quarter but the Grey Ghosts were never able to make it a one possession game.
Gabby Bellacqua led all scorers with 19 points for Pentucket. Bethan Cloutier added 11.
Alanna Saunders dropped in 18 points to lead Westford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.