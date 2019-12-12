Tuesday's Area High School Results

The schedule for the 2019 Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic is now official.

The annual boys and girls basketball tournament will be played at Methuen High.

The banquet will be Sunday night at 6 p.m. at DiBurro's in Bradford with all of the teams present.

Here is the schedule:

BOYS Divisions – December 27 & 29

Blue Division

Central Catholic vs. Lawrence High 7:15 PM

Londonderry vs. Andover High 3:45 PM

White Division

North Andover vs. St. John’s Prep 5:30 PM

Bishop Guertin vs. Methuen 2:00 PM

Girls Divisions – December 28 & 30

Blue Division

Bedford, NH vs. Central Catholic 7:15 PM

Westford Academy vs. Pentucket 5:30 PM

White Division

Londonderry vs. Andover 3:45 PM

North Andover vs. Natick 2:00 PM     

