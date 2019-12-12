The schedule for the 2019 Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic is now official.
The annual boys and girls basketball tournament will be played at Methuen High.
The banquet will be Sunday night at 6 p.m. at DiBurro's in Bradford with all of the teams present.
Here is the schedule:
BOYS Divisions – December 27 & 29
Blue Division
Central Catholic vs. Lawrence High 7:15 PM
Londonderry vs. Andover High 3:45 PM
White Division
North Andover vs. St. John’s Prep 5:30 PM
Bishop Guertin vs. Methuen 2:00 PM
Girls Divisions – December 28 & 30
Blue Division
Bedford, NH vs. Central Catholic 7:15 PM
Westford Academy vs. Pentucket 5:30 PM
White Division
Londonderry vs. Andover 3:45 PM
North Andover vs. Natick 2:00 PM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.