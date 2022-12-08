NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley tradition — the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic — is back and better than ever according organizers.
Three years removed from the last tourney in 2019, there is a surprise in 2022: The tourney is moving back to its roots, at Merrimack College.
The girls and the boys tournaments will both be played at the college and will utilize Hammel Court and the Lawlor Arena over the three-day event which begins on Tues., Dec. 27 with games being played on both courts simultaneously.
Games will also be played on Wed., Dec. 28 (the semis) and then the championship games on Fri., Dec. 30, all during the Christmas break.
The Annual Scholarship and Hall of Fame banquet will also be held on the Merrimack campus as a brunch on Sun., Dec. 18 at the Sakowich Student Center. At the banquet, 16 Commonwealth Motors Scholars and this year’s inductees into the Greater Lawrence Christmas Tournament Hall of Fame will be announced.
The first class of the Hall of Fame was announced in 2019 and they were the boys and girls tourney original founders, Bob Licare, Will Hixon, John Kelleher, Mimi Hyde, and Jim Tildsley.
“We are excited and grateful to (Merrimack College) athletic director Jeremy Gibson and his team that Merrimack College has invited us back and we look forward to having both the boys and girls playing under the same roof once again,” said tourney director Rich Napolitano.
“It will be an opportunity for the players and coaches to experience playing on college courts and a great chance for our community to celebrate this great holiday event once again. and we are also happy to welcome new tourney participants Haverhill and Natick in the girls division as well as Beverly and Newburyport in the boys division.”
Tickets will be available online via the Merrimack College ticketing system. Cost for daily tickets will be $8 for adults and $5 for students under 18, and can be purchased online, prior to the event. Same day tickets on-site may be higher.
The following is the schedule for the first day of the Classic on Tues., Dec. 27.
1:30 p.m. – Hammel Court – Newburyport vs. Beverly (Boys)
2:30 p.m. – Lawlor Arena – Haverhill vs. Andover (Girls)
3:15 p.m. – Hammel Court – Methuen vs. Andover (Boys)
4:15 p.m. – Lawlor Arena – Westford Academy vs. Pentucket (Girls)
5:00 p.m. – Hammel Court – Methuen vs. Natick (Girls)
6:00 p.m. – Lawlor Arena – St. John’s Prep vs. Lawrence (Boys)
6:45 p.m. – Hammel Court – North Andover vs. Central Catholic (Girls)
7:45 p.m. – Lawlor Arena – North Andover vs. Central Catholic (Boys)
