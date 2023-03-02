Competition is good, right?
The Red Sox have no shortage of starting rotation contenders. You have high-end experience and a former Cy Young Award winner, youthful exuberance, injury risks and a guy who looks an awful lot like a young Pedro Martinez.
How might those pieces ultimately fit together? That was one of the biggest questions facing the Red Sox coming into spring training, but barely a week into the exhibition schedule the rotation is finally coming into focus.
On Tuesday Corey Kluber became the first established big leaguer to start a game for the Red Sox this spring. He’ll be followed by Tanner Houck today and the expectation is James Paxton will make his first start, since suffering a torn lat in a rehab outing last August, on Friday. Chris Sale is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut early next week.
Barring any unforeseen setbacks Kluber is now in line to start Opening Day at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles on March 30. If Sale takes the mound either next Monday or Tuesday he and Houck could both be in line to start Game 2 on April 1, and Paxton is on track to start Game 3 on April 2.
Those four, at least for now, appear to have the inside track to start the season in the rotation.
Though Nick Pivetta, Brayan Bello and Garrett Whitlock aren’t believed to be far behind, they’ve still had their progress slowed for one reason or another and will likely spend the rest of spring playing catch up.
Pivetta appears to have the best chance of the remaining three to make the Opening Day rotation. The right-hander is not injured but suffered a nasty bout with COVID-19 prior to spring training and is still feeling the lingering effects. The illness slowed Pivetta’s progression to the point where he withdrew from competing in the World Baseball Classic as part of Team Canada, but he did tell reporters last week he expects to be ready for the start of the season.
That might not be the case for Whitlock, who will almost certainly take a full-time rotation spot eventually but whose recovery from last fall’s hip surgery is not yet complete. Though Whitlock is progressing on schedule and has started throwing bullpens, he has not yet been cleared to do fielding work and Red Sox manager Alex Cora said it’s possible he may start the season on the injured list.
That leaves Bello as the big wild card, and his progression in the coming weeks will be worth monitoring closely.
Bello, one of Boston’s most promising homegrown pitchers of the past decade, was briefly shut down due to arm soreness earlier this spring. He has since returned to the mound and threw a bullpen session on Sunday, telling reporters afterwards he’s pushing to be ready for Opening Day.
The 23-year-old might have the highest ceiling of all Boston’s young starters, so it will be interesting to see if he can catch up and prove he deserves a spot. The competition has only just begun, but with the season rapidly approaching nobody can afford to miss any time from here on out.
