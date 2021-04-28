Belichick prepping for 2021 draft on April 29

Bill Belichick is shown here with a big smile during the Patriots last Super Bowl. Belichick will be busy on draft day with nine selections over seven rounds, including the No. 15 overall pick.

The New England Patriots currently hold nine picks for the 2021 NFL Draft, which will take place in Cleveland, Oh. a week from Thursday through Sat., May 1.

Here are the Patriots current 2021 draft choices:

Day 1 (8 p.m.)

Rd 1, Pick 15 (15) - Assigned

Day 2 (7 p.m.)

Rd 2, Pick 14 (46) - Assigned

Rd 3, Pick 33 (96) - Compensatory

Day 3 (noon)

Rd 4, Pick 15 (120) - Assigned

Rd 4, Pick 17 (122) - From Arizona thru Houston

Rd 4, Pick 34 (139) - Compensatory

Rd 5, Pick 33 (177) - Compensatory

Rd 6, Pick 4 (188) - From Houston

Rd 6, Pick 13 (197) - From Dallas

Rd 7, Pick 15 (242) - Assigned

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you