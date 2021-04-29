The New England Patriots currently hold nine picks for the 2021 NFL Draft, which will take place in Cleveland, Oh. at 8 p.m. tonight through Sat., May 1.
Here are the Patriots current 2021 draft choices:
Day 1 (8 p.m.)
Rd 1, Pick 15 (15) - Assigned
Day 2 (7 p.m.)
Rd 2, Pick 14 (46) - Assigned
Rd 3, Pick 33 (96) - Compensatory
Day 3 (noon)
Rd 4, Pick 15 (120) - Assigned
Rd 4, Pick 17 (122) - From Arizona thru Houston
Rd 4, Pick 34 (139) - Compensatory
Rd 5, Pick 33 (177) - Compensatory
Rd 6, Pick 4 (188) - From Houston
Rd 6, Pick 13 (197) - From Dallas
Rd 7, Pick 15 (242) - Assigned
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.