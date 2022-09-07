Blue Devils goalie Lyndsay Troisi makes one of her 16 saves. Salem's Sophia Quinlan races in to help. Salem was defeated 2-0 by Concord in field hockey action Wednesday afternoon at Salem High.
Concord knocks off Salem field hockey
- By Melissa Davenport Berry | Historical Happenings
- Lawrence police captain on paid leave after incident at 'Dominicanismo' event
- Wanted suspect in Dominican murder arrested in Lawrence
- Tucker wins Dem primary for Essex County DA
- River shipwreck once a beacon for safe passage
- Coppinger locks down another term as sheriff
- Our endorsements: Coppinger for sheriff, O’Shea for district attorney
- Town pays Salem police officer $212K for audit fallout
- Merrimack and Holy Cross revisited! Nationally-ranked Crusaders in North Andover tonight
- Mahrajan festival kicks off 50th anniversary celebration Friday
- HS Football '22 -- A day at camp with Central Catholic: Latham, Raiders looking for one step further
