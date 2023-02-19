For the second straight season, North Andover boys indoor track ruled Division 2.
Ryan Connolly won the mile and led the winning 4x800 relay to lead North Andover to its second straight team title at the MIAA Division 2 state championship with 53 points, edging Reading (50.50) at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. No other local team competed in the meet.
"I am very happy with how our team performed today," said Scarlet Knights coach Jason Guarente." They competed hard and stayed focused even when a few events didn't go as planned. Very proud of how they held themselves. It was not easy, as Reading and Wellesley (third, 45 points) both had an incredible meet who pushed us right to the end. I couldn’t be happier for this team"
Eagle-Tribune All-Star and cross country MVP Connolly won the mile in 4:20.06, then teamed with Camden Reiland, Cole Giles and Marc Conrad to win the 4x800 (8:04.92).
"We wanted to check all the boxes during the season, and we did that," said Connolly "I did all I could to help my team, and I knew I couldn't get a 2nd in any of my events."
Reiland also took second in the 1,000-meter in a school-record 2:32.15. Fellow Scarlet Knight Caleb Agbor was second in the long jump with a 21-6.5.
"Winning the team title came down to the wire," Reiland said ."We were not expecting it to be that close, but it made it an even better win for the team. Everyone contributed once again, especially distance who had a huge day. It was an awesome feeling going back-to-back indoor state championships and as captain I am just really proud of everyone."
