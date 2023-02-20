This winter had been a frustrating one on the track for North Andover senior Ryan Connolly — thanks to injury — placing the high expectations from an Eagle-Tribune All-Star spring season and MVP cross country season on hold.
But with a state title on the line, Connolly was ready to deliver once again.
“This season had not been ideal,” said Connolly. “I had an injury for the first five weeks, which sidelined me. But I’ve been working to catch up, and I’m confident I can compete with anyone in the state when I’m healthy. It felt great to be back.”
He was back with a bang at the MIAA Division 2 championship.
Connolly delivered a huge day, winning the mile and leading the 4x800 relay to victory as North Andover repeated as Division 2 team champions on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.
“This was an amazing team victory,” said fellow senior Camden Reiland, whose Scarlet Knights (53 points) edged Reading (50.50) and Wellesley (45 points). “It came down to the wire. We weren’t expecting it to be that close, but it made it an even better win for the team. Everyone contributed once again. It was an awesome feeling going back to back indoor state championships. I’m just really proud of everyone.”
Leading the way was Connolly. He took home the mile in 4:20.06, just over two seconds better than the runner-up. He also won the D2 title in the mile last winter (4:21.78) and in the spring (4:19.22).
He then joined Reiland, Cole Giles and Marc Conrad to win the 4x800 in 8:04.92.
“It feels so good to get the win,” said Connolly. “We wanted to check all the boxes during the season, and we did. I did all I could to help the team. I knew I couldn’t get a second in any of my events, as the meet got closer and closer. It felt great to be back-to-back mile and 4x8 champions, and especially back-to-back Division 2 team state champions.”
Scarlet Knights coach Jason Guarente raved about Connolly’s performance following the meet.
“(Connolly’s) unbelievable,” said Guarente. “Incredible to watch. The determination he runs with each and every race is something I will always remember about him. He competes every time
Also delivering a record-setting day was Reiland.
Reiland took second in the 1,000-meter in 2:32.15 — breaking the North Andover High school record set by Darryl Varney in 2010.
“Breaking the 1,000 record is an amazing feeling,” said Reiland. “I’ve had my mind set on this all year, and this was the meet that everything finally came together. The kid in front of me really pushed me and that helped a lot especially on the end laps. It feels great to engrave my name in the history of our program, especially in the 1,000, which I really enjoy running. I hope I have another chance to improve it, but I’m very happy with my time.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
