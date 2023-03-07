NORTH PORT, Fla. — It was as scary a scene as you'll ever see on a baseball field.
Monday afternoon in the bottom of the first inning Red Sox designated hitter Justin Turner took a fastball flush to the face. He went down in a heap and immediately left the game, and for the rest of the day the club held its breath as it waited for an update.
Thankfully, as bad as it looked in the moment, it could have been a whole lot worse.
Turner avoided serious injury and did not suffer any facial fractures as a result of the incident, Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed Tuesday. Though Turner is banged up and it's not clear when he'll be ready to return, Cora said he's home and doing well given the circumstances.
"We were lucky. He's in good spirits, actually Chaim visited him this morning," Cora said. "Obviously the big laceration and the stitches and all that, but besides that... Like I said, we're lucky."
Cora said Turner was hit pretty much square in the face, with the ball striking right below his eye and beside his nose. According to a social media update provided by his wife Kourtney, Turner had 16 stitches and a lot of swelling but otherwise clean scans and no major damage.
Prior to the injury Turner had started the spring off going 3 for 12 (.250) with four runs scored, a RBI, a walk and a strikeout in six games. The 38-year-old was one of Boston's most notable free agent signings and is projected to take over for J.D. Martinez as the club's everyday designated hitter.
Following the incident Turner offered thanks to everyone who had reached out in support and expressed confidence he'll be back on the field as soon as he's able.
"Thanks to everyone for all the messages and prayers! I’m feeling very fortunate to come out of yesterday with no breaks and all my chiclets intact," Turner wrote. "The @RedSox medical staff and @Lee_Health have been absolutely amazing and I’m going to be back out on the field as soon as possible!"
Bello, Paxton making progress
Cora had positive updates on Boston's other injured players as well, particularly on starting pitchers Brayan Bello and James Paxton.
Bello, who was briefly shut down due to forearm soreness earlier in camp, has since returned to the mound and threw a 40-pitch bullpen on Tuesday. The plan is for the 23-year-old righty to face live hitters the next time he takes the mound.
"We're very encouraged by what we saw today," Cora said.
As for Paxton, the big lefty suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain during his spring debut last week but is already moving much better and could play catch on Wednesday. Cora said all in all he's responded well to treatment and is trending in the right direction.
"Obviously we're not rushing but if he's able to get on the mound by the end of the week or something closer we're in a better spot than what we thought a few days ago," Cora said.
Cora added that catcher Connor Wong, who also suffered a hamstring strain last week, is doing agility drills and could take batting practice on Wednesday. Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (ACL rehab) is also expected to increase his workload in the coming days, but "that doesn't mean he'll be able to break camp with us," Cora cautioned.
Houck impressive in second start
Coming off an underwhelming spring debut in which he walked four batters, Tanner Houck was much sharper his second time out on Tuesday.
The righty pitched three strong innings in which he allowed two runs on three hits while walking a pair and striking out four. His first two innings were dominant, recording three strikeouts while throwing 16 of 18 pitches for strikes, before he labored through a tougher third in which he allowed a walk and then a two-run home run to Kevin Pillar.
The other two hits were unlucky line drives right down the left and right field lines, and overall Houck was happy with his performance afterwards.
"I felt a lot better than last outing, felt more in sync, felt a lot better directionally towards home plate and a lot more strikes," said Houck, who finished with 31 strikes on 43 pitches. "That's what we've really been preaching this year, especially early on, just be in the zone, strike one, strike two. I felt like I did that pretty well tonight, two walks, take those back, one mistake to Pillar, pretty good outing, I'm pretty happy with it."
One oddity to the evening was that Houck had two pitch clock violations, which he chocked up to him shaking off catcher Reese McGuire too much. He noted that this was the first time he and McGuire have worked together since the catcher's arrival at last summer's trade deadline but he expects things will go more smoothly next time.
"It's one of those things where we'll continue to work together, continue to get in sync more and it'll be great," Houck said, before later adding "it's on me to realize the clock is counting down and I've got to throw a pitch there. ... It's a learning process but that's why you have spring training."
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
