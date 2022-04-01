FORT MYERS, Fla. — Travis Shaw is having a tough spring, and before Thursday's 2 for 2 breakout the veteran first baseman started 0 for 17 with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Shaw is also technically a non-roster invitee, so given his struggles it's fair to wonder who Boston's back-up first baseman would be if Shaw ultimately doesn't make the team.
Asked about that on Thursday, manager Alex Cora said the job would go to catcher Christian Vazquez.
"As of right now, Christian is our backup first baseman," Cora said.
The "right now" is the key phrase, given that right now Shaw technically isn't on the team, but the clear endorsement is notable both for how loudly Cora voiced faith in his catcher's ability and also because of how few other options the Red Sox have at the position besides Bobby Dalbec and Shaw.
Even though Vázquez has limited experience playing first base, Cora noted he has done it before, including a few high-profile spots.
"Christian played in the World Series at first base without ever having played first base in his career, so that's a guy I'm not worried about. We put him at second one point in '19 and he turned double plays," Cora said. "As far as footwork and baseball IQ he's one of our best infielders to be honest, it just happens that he's a catcher. I know in winter ball he played first base a little bit. I have no hesitation, if we have to play him at first he'll be ok."
Since the arrival of Trevor Story the Red Sox have had to reshuffle their bench plans, and as of now Cora said there are still a handful of players on the cutline who still have a chance. He said Christian Arroyo's move to the outfield has gone well, which will potentially open up opportunities for other players like Jonathan Araúz, Yolmer Sánchez, Rob Refsnyder and Franchy Cordero to earn spots.
"All the guys you see here, they still have a shot," Cora said. "Because of their versatility, the fact that they hit lefties or they play different positions."
And as for Shaw's numbers, Cora said he isn't putting too much stock into them.
"I think he's faced like 12 lefties. I hit him second the other day hoping he'd face three righties, and I think he faced one righty and two lefties, if Travis is there he's not going to face too many lefties," Cora said. "We know the player, we know the at bats, he did an amazing job with us last year, we know what he can do in that clubhouse too.
"It doesn't look good," Cora added of Shaw's spring numbers. "But at the same time that's how important the at bats are for me that that's the first time I really noticed. Just the quality of work and if it helps the roster be better then we'll go from there."
Wacha avoids injury after taking line drive off leg
Red Sox starting pitcher Michael Wacha had a scare when he was struck in the leg by a line drive in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins, but while he left the game early he appears to have avoided injury.
The incident happened during the fourth inning, when Wacha was struck by a comebacker off the bat of Alex Kirilloff. Wacha remained in the game and finished the inning, but he did not return for the fifth and was replaced by minor leaguer Oddanier Mosqueda.
Alex Cora said afterwards that Wacha was supposed to pitch five innings but that he was removed as a precaution. Wacha later indicated that he was hit in a softer spot behind his right leg and that he finished his last inning on the back fields afterwards.
"We'll be able to keep it," Wacha joked. "Luckily it got me in the meat, no bone or anything, so should be good to go tomorrow."
Wacha wound up allowing three runs on five hits over four innings with no walks and five strikeouts, and the Red Sox also benefited from another big day at the plate by Rafael Devers and Bobby Dalbec.
In his first at bat, Devers hit a mammoth solo home run for his fifth homer of the spring. Dalbec followed with a solo shot of his own in the second, his third of the spring, and Travis Shaw finally broke through by going 2 for 2 with an RBI double after starting the spring 0 for 17. Alex Verdugo had a sacrifice fly in the eighth to score what turned out to be the game-winning run.
Odds and ends
- Derek Holland, a 12-year veteran trying to make the team as a non-roster invitee, had an impressive outing in the later innings. Holland pitched two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth, holding the Twins without a hit or a walk while striking out two.
- Hansel Robles, one of Boston's trade deadline acquisitions from last summer, finally arrived in Fort Myers on Thursday after dealing with extensive delays trying to get his visa situation worked out. Robles emerged as one of Boston's better relievers down the stretch last year but now has less than a week to get up to speed before the Red Sox open the regular season in New York next Thursday.
- Christian Arroyo probably won't play much at shortstop this season with both Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story on the roster, but he sure looked good manning the position on Thursday. Arroyo made a handful of excellent plays, including a sliding stop to his right to throw out Kyle Garlick at first to end the top of the fourth.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.