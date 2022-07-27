First base has been a disaster for the Red Sox all season, but Franchy Cordero’s calamitous effort on Wednesday might have marked a new low.
Cordero made three errors in Boston’s 7-6 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, which dropped the Red Sox to 49-50 and dropped the club to 4.5 games out of the last American League playoff spot. Two of those errors came on nearly identical plays where he ranged to his right, turned and threw the ball away as the pitcher covered first base.
Both plays eventually resulted in Cleveland runs, the most costly being the game-tying run in the top of the eighth after Myles Straw followed with an RBI double a couple of batters later. Cleveland eventually took the lead on a Josh Naylor home run off Tanner Houck in the ninth and that was all she wrote.
“He’s still learning the position, he hasn’t played too much at first base,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “He’s been better than last year but obviously there are going to be plays where it’s the first time it’s happened or he’s going to rush to do it, so it’s just tough.”
Cordero now has eight errors in only 42 games at first base, and his struggles both in the field and at the plate have stuck out like a sore thumb on a club that frankly doesn’t have many better options. Lately catcher Christian Vazquez has seen substantial time at first while Bobby Dalbec has shifted to third to fill in for the injured Rafael Devers.
Dalbec, notably, hit two home runs and had five RBI in Wednesday’s loss, an encouraging sign and possibly an indicator he may finally be ready to heat up after he caught fire around this time last season as well.
Once Devers returns Dalbec could presumably shift back over to first, but he’s struggled himself for much of the season and isn’t effective against righties. All told, Boston’s first basemen collectively rank second to last in wins above average and the position seems an obvious area for improvement at the trade deadline.
What’s even more frustrating is under different circumstances the solution could have come from within.
Triston Casas, one of the Red Sox top prospects, is widely considered the club’s first baseman of the future and had he not missed the last two months with a sprained ankle he may well have already earned a big league call-up.
Would he have been the answer? There’s no way of knowing, but Cordero definitely isn’t and it’s clear the Red Sox need to figure something else out.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
