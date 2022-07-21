LYNN — Halfway through their second game at the Massachusetts Section 4 Little League Major Division Tournament, Andover’s talented hitters finally began to do some damage.
Unfortunately, the offensive awakening was too little, too late in a 6-3 loss to Gloucester, Thursday night at Reinfuss Field.
The loss drops Andover to 0-2 in round-robin play and all but eliminates the locals from earning a place in Saturday’s championship game. Andover will close the round robin against Reading, Friday at 5:30 p.m. The team needs a win and a lot of help if they hope to advance.
“Technically, we’re still alive but we’re just looking to come out and get a win (against Reading),” said Andover Coach Greg Del Greco. “We want to get a win for the kids.”
Defense, once again, proved to be an Achilles’ Heel for Andover, which committed four errors, leading to four unearned runs. Three of those unearned runs came in the second inning, helping Gloucester build an early 4-0 lead.
“We made mistakes. We had four errors and you can’t do that in a tournament like this. The competition is too good,” said Del Greco.
Jack Higgins earned the win on the mound for Gloucester, allowing two earned runs on six hits and striking out four over five innings. Higgins also led the offense with three of Gloucester’s nine hits and an RBI.
Starting pitcher Griffin Murray turned in a solid outing for Andover, allowing just one earned run on five hits in four innings of work. He struck out five, walked one and hit a batter.
Max Wilson had two hits, including a double, to lead the Andover offense.
Gloucester (1-1) took advantage of Andover miscues to draw first blood. With one out in the top of the second, Giuseppe Ferrera was hit by a pitch from Murray. Nicolias Catanzaro followed with an RBI double to give Gloucester a 1-0 lead.
A single by Milo Aberle put runners at the corners and two batters later, a misplayed fly ball by Bryce Albano allowed both runners to score. Albano then scored on a single by Higgins and Andover was suddenly in a 4-0 hole.
To its credit, Andover refused to allow the game to turn into a rout. Murray was able to stop the bleeding and keep his team close. The offense finally came to life in the fourth inning. Pinch-hitter Nate Calderwood led off by beating out an infield hit. He advanced to third with two out and scored on an RBI single to right by pinch-hitter Ben Mititka.
It was the type of offensive spark Del Greco has come to expect from the bottom third of his batting order.
“We’ve been saying this right along, the bottom of the order has been getting things going for us,” he said. “Unfortunately, the top of the order was inconsistent for us.”
Andover continued to battle back in the home half of the fifth. Theo Del Greco reached on a fielder’s choice and came all the way around to score on a double to the gap in right center by Max Wilson, cutting the Gloucester lead to 4-2.
That brought to the plate Murray, who turned on a fastball from Higgins and launched a blast that easily had home-run distance but hooked foul by about two feet. Instead, Murray had to settle for an RBI single that plated Wilson to pull Andover within a run, 4-3.
But that was close as Andover would get. Gloucester was able to tack on a pair of insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning and reliever Luca Aberle came on in the bottom of the sixth to close out the victory.
“I was really proud of these kids the way they fought back,” said Del Greco. “They never stopped playing hard, they never stopped fighting.”
Gloucester 6, Andover 3Andover (3): Jed Sanchez 4-0-0, Gideon Barnes 3-0-0, Theo Del Greco 2-1-1, Max Wilson 3-1-2, Griffin Murray 2-0-1; Evan Starr 1-0-0, Nate Calderwood 2-1-1, Dan Dunn 2-0-0, Will Murphy 1-0-0, Aiden Deluca 1-0-1, Marco Del Greco 1-0-0, Owen Goldstein 1-0-0, Ben Mittitka 1-0-1, Totals 24-3-7
Gloucester (6): Bryce Albano 4-1-0, Jack Higgins 4-0-3, Luke Salah 3-0-1, Pip Emerson 3-0-1, Chase Albano 3-0-0, Giuseppe Ferrera 1-1-0, CJ Jones 1-0-0, Nicolias Cantanzaro 2-2-2, Joey Gauvain 1-0-0, Milo Aberle 2-2-2, Brady Ciamataro 1-0-0 Connor Lambert 2-0-0, Luca Aberle 1-0-0, Totals 28-6-9
RBI: and – Mititka, Wilson, Murray; Glo – Higgins, Aberle 2
WP: Higgins; LP: Murray
