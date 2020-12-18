The Pentucket hockey team will shut down for two weeks after a player tested positive for COVID-19, athletic director Dan Thornton confirmed on Friday.
Thornton said the players and coaches will all quarantine during the shut down, and if no additional cases emerge the team could potentially return to practice shortly before the new year.
"As long as everything is OK and we don’t have more cases, we would be eligible to return on Dec. 30," Thornton said.
The Pentucket hockey team, which co-ops with Georgetown High School, opened tryouts this past Monday. Thornton confirmed that the positive test came from a Pentucket student, though he could not confirm specifically who due to privacy rules.
Pentucket is scheduled to begin its regular season on Saturday, Jan. 2 against Lynnfield at the McVann-O'Keefe Skating Rink in Peabody, though it's not clear at this point whether that game could be played on schedule. If the game is postponed, Pentucket's next scheduled game wouldn't be until a week later against Rockport on Jan. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.