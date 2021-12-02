The Dallas Cowboys were without 13 players and coaches –- including head coach Mike McCarthy –- on Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints.
The cause is COVID-19, and the Cowboys aren’t the first franchise to feel its sting this season. In fact, the Saints were without eight coaches over a period of two weeks earlier this season because of COVID protocols.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Dallas wide receiver Amari Cooper are among the big names who have missed games this season as a result of the virus. And they likely won’t be the last.
As the playoff races tighten up with six weeks remaining in the regular season, COVID is the invisible enemy facing every contender. In the AFC, 15 of the 16 teams have at least four losses and 12 teams are within at least a half-game of a postseason berth. In the NFC, four teams enter the week tied for the final playoff spot and 14 teams are within at least one game of reaching their postseason dreams.
By any measure, it’s a wide-open race. And that should continue into the playoffs, with no team emerging as a dominant force.
Three teams – the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Packers – seem to have separated themselves from the pack in the NFC. But you’d be hard-pressed to pick the best squad between them.
In the AFC, no one has truly pulled away at the top of the conference. The Baltimore Ravens are the top seed, but they only rose into that spot after the Tennessee Titans suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season.
It all adds up to a championship chase in which any of the 14 teams who make the playoffs can harbor legitimate dreams of winning it all. Which, in turn, places even more importance on the last six weeks of the regular season.
Teams are doing everything they can to position themselves in the best way possible for the postseason. For the second straight year, only one team in each conference will receive a first-round bye – meaning even the teams relatively safely tucked into the playoff field still have plenty to play for.
The season has been highly unpredictable with upsets every week, but the biggest unknown variable could be the virus.
Pittsburgh sits at 5-5-1 today in part because it did not have Roethlisberger and several key defensive starters for a game against the winless Detroit Lions last month. That contest ended in a tie, keeping the Steelers – at least for now – on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.
Green Bay sits as the NFC’s No. 2 seed in part because of a 13-7 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs that Rodgers missed while in COVID protocols.
So the virus already has had an impact on this season, and any losses it helps bring about over the next few weeks will gain even more importance.
That starts with Dallas, which is still clinging to faint hopes of earning the NFC’s top seed at 7-4. A loss Thursday, however, could push the Cowboys three games behind Arizona with just five to play – likely moving those No. 1 seed hopes from life support to a casket.
At least two teams in the thick of the playoff race – the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC and the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC – have quarterbacks who are confirmed not to be vaccinated against COVID. Why does that matter? Well -- in addition to the obvious personal health benefits and the important role vaccination plays in our hopes to end this pandemic – unvaccinated players are subject to much stricter protocols.
If Indianapolis’ Carson Wentz or Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins tests positive for the disease, they’ll miss a minimum of 10 days. That means there’s no chance of playing in the same week as the test.
Vaccinated players can return at any time by producing two negative tests 24 hours apart.
Those tests – daily for unvaccinated players and weekly for vaccinated – will be among the most closely watched results in the NFL over the next six weeks.
Forget about the X’s and O’s. The most important practices for players on playoff contenders for the rest of the year might come down to social distancing and mask-wearing.
Because the most important remaining opponent for every team is the one that can’t see coming.
