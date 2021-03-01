Pinkerton girls basketball will not participate in the state tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test, Astros athletic director Brian O'Reilly confirmed on Monday.
Pinkerton (8-2) was scheduled to open the Division 1 state tournament on Tuesday, when the Astros were set to host rival Windham (8-4). The Jaguars will move onto the second round to face Merrimack.
After the news broke on Monday, the Pinkerton girls basketball Twitter account (@PAGirls_hoop) wrote, "Can’t say enough about my girls and their resiliency this year. It’s still a season I’m proud of and it’s a group of girls who will always have my heart. Hold your heads high."
Pinkerton boys basketball and hockey and girls hockey are still scheduled to begin postseason play this week.
