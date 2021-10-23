BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Charlie Coyle had a goal and and two assists, Linus Ullmark made 34 saves against his former team and the Boston Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Friday night.
Taylor Hall added a goal and an assist, and Brad Marchand tallied two assists as the Bruins rebounded from a 6-3 loss Wednesday in Philadelphia to salvage a split on its first road trip of the season. David Pastrnak and Thomas Nosek also scored for Boston.
The Sabres got a goal from Victor Oloffson in opening a back-to-back set with their first loss on a four-game homestand. Craig Anderson stopped 22 shots.
Coyle scored on a power play to give the Bruins a three-goal lead about five minutes into the second period. It was the first power-play goal the Sabres allowed this season after nine successful penalty kills.
Marchand threaded a pass from the right circle past three Sabres’ sticks to set up Coyle on the left side of the net. Marchand also had a hand in the Bruins’ first goal when he took the puck from Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin along the end boards, received a backhand pass from Patrice Bergeron and fed Pastrnak for a one-timer from the right slot.
Coyle set up Nosek for a tap-in from the left edge of the crease to make it 2-0 toward the end of the first.
