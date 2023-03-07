NORTH ANDOVER – The timeout came early. The message loud and clear.
Jess Deveny put her North Andover Scarlet Knights on notice to continue with the middling defensive effort and Reading could shoot you right out of the Division 1 State Tourney.
“The way we prepared for this game was not what we showed,” said Deveny. “Simple things. Reading has had a phenomenal run. Their shooting is on point. Half the time they don’t need much room and they let it go and it goes in.”
Trailing 18-12 after one quarter, the Knights turned up the heat on “D” to start the second, and as senior Jackie Rogers said, “the offense took care of itself.”
North Andover rolled past Reading, 54-37, to punch its ticket in the state elite eight. The Knights will now face undefeated Andover for the fourth time this year -- one more shot at the Golden Warriors with a berth in the state semifinals hanging in the balance.
“Everything changed with our defense,” Rogers said. “We started very slow, but I think we definitely picked it up in the second quarter. We got our hands up, contested more shots, and that had a lot to do with it.”
As much as North Andover revolves around the senior Martin, it was the supporting cast that got the Knights into the groove to start the second quarter.
Janie Papell, Jackie Rogers (3-pointer) and Sydney Rogers hit three straight hoops to open the frame, turning the 18-12 first-quarter hole into a 19-18 lead.
The Knights would not trail again.
“Our game plan was every time a girl caught the ball, you had to get up on them and get a hand up. There was a letdown on our part,” said Deveny. “But we cleaned that up, picked up the defensive intensity and didn’t look back.”
Of course, Martin was Martin, leading all scorers with 32.
She also drew the toughest defensive assignment of the night: Reading’s Brooke Pulpi, who ripped up Lexington for 30 in the previous round.
Tuesday night, Pulpi had just 12 – with four in the second half.
“She wanted it. (Pulpi) is definitely one of them that doesn’t need much space to get a shot off and she takes it to the hoop,” said Deveny. “Hannah’s defense … she shuts kids down.”
Jackie Rogers finished the night with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
So now, North Andover can focus on Round 4 with the 23-0 Warriors, a potential matchup that has been circled since the pairings came out.
“I love another opportunity to play them. They’re a great team, really well-coached, and the energy in their gym is amazing,” said Jackie Rogers. “We always knew all roads lead through Andover. I’m really looking forward to it.”
