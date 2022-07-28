The Red Sox might really have something in Kutter Crawford.
Two years removed from Tommy John surgery, the 26-year-old rookie was one of the breakout stars of spring training and earned a spot on the Opening Day roster. Though he initially struggled out of the bullpen and was sent back to Triple-A before long, he got another chance as a starter after injuries began piling up in the rotation, and since then he's done nothing but validate the Red Sox faith.
Crawford has been Boston's best starter over the past month and a half, and Thursday he was lights out again in the club's 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. The righty went 5.2 innings, allowed three hits with no walks, and the only damage he allowed was a solo home run to Jose Ramirez in the top of the fourth.
"He has good stuff in the strike zone, changing speeds, using the curveball, a lot different from early in the season," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "Early in the season it was four-seamer up, breaking balls down in a new role. We tried but it wasn't working. For him to go down and work with [Triple-A pitching coach Paul Abbott] and get back to who he is, it's good to see."
At this point, Crawford can make a strong case he deserves to stay in the rotation for the foreseeable future.
In six starts since June 12 plus a July 4 outing in which he pitched 5.1 innings of relief of an opener, Crawford has posted a 2.92 ERA in 37 innings with 36 strikeouts against only eight walks. Prior to Thursday he'd held opposing batters to a .211 average with a .260 on-base percentage over that stretch, and he's also gone five innings while allowing three or fewer runs in six out of those seven outings.
Crawford acknowledged that getting back into his normal routine as a starter has made a big difference.
"I'm used to starting, I came up as a starter, at the beginning of the year that was a role I wasn't used to and I had to fix some things mechanically," Crawford said. "But in the last month I feel like I've gotten into a little groove."
He's been a needed bright spot in what has otherwise been a ghastly stretch for the Red Sox rotation.
Thanks to a combination of injuries, blown leads and general ineffectiveness, Red Sox starters have yet to record a single win in the month of July. That stretch continued Thursday despite Crawford's brilliance, as he left trailing 1-0 and right before Xander Bogaerts hit the go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth.
That's obviously been a major factor in the club's recent struggles, but Crawford has held up his end of the bargain, and if he keeps pitching the way he has lately the Red Sox are going to have a chance whenever he takes the mound.
