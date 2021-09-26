BOSTON — When Kutter Crawford first stepped foot on the field at Fenway Park in early September, things were so chaotic he hardly had a chance to catch his breath.
Making his big league debut at the height of the team’s COVID-19 outbreak, the Red Sox rookie spent the weekend in limbo and didn’t get final confirmation he’d pitch until less than 24 hours before his start.
This time, surrounded by family with the benefit of a couple weeks hindsight, Crawford stood on the field again and had a chance to really soak it all in.
However unlikely it may have seemed even a few months ago, Crawford’s big league dream had really come true.
This past week, Crawford was honored at Fenway Park as this year’s recipient of the Lou Gorman Award, given annually to a minor league player who has demonstrated dedication and perseverance in overcoming obstacles while working his way to the major league team. Crawford earned the honor after returning from Tommy John surgery and becoming one of the organization’s top pitching prospects despite being a relatively unheralded player coming out of college.
“It’s cool to be recognized for facing the adversity I faced, having Tommy John and having the bone spur removed, and having the success that I’ve had this year,” Crawford said prior to Wednesday’s game against the New York Mets. “With all that I’ve put together, it’s a nice feeling to get recognized for all that.”
A long road back
Crawford, a 25-year-old righty who was drafted out of Florida Gulf Coast University in the 16th round of the 2017 MLB Draft, wasn’t initially one of Boston’s top prospects but did show promise his first two years. He posted a 3.26 ERA in 2018 and a 3.57 ERA in 2019 while rising as high as Double-A Portland, but his progress came to a screeching halt when he underwent Tommy John surgery in October of 2019.
In retrospect, the surgery couldn’t have come at a better time. The following minor league season was cancelled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and by the time minor league baseball resumed this spring Crawford was fully healthy and ready to go.
“It was a blessing in disguise because I didn’t really miss a season,” Crawford said of the timing of his surgery. “Everybody missed the season, and me, I was just rehabbing the whole time, which I was going to do anyway.”
Once he got going, it was quickly evident that he had taken his game to a new level.
“The improvements he made, not only to his arm but to his body, the dedication he gave to the game and his craft, it’s really a testament to him,” said Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham, who said he was impressed by Crawford’s progress upon his return and over the course of the season since.
“I think it’s very exciting, obviously he’s a guy who’s not drafted early but has made a huge impact on this organization and I know he’ll continue to,” Abraham continued. “Credit to all the hard work he’s put in and the sacrifices he’s made to get to where he is.”
Eagles fly togetherOne added benefit of Crawford having surgery when he did was that his recovery largely overlapped with Chris Sale, the Red Sox ace and the greatest player in Florida Gulf Coast baseball history who also underwent Tommy John surgery that offseason.
Sale and Crawford already knew each other through their connection to the school, and given the timing they had an opportunity to rehab together for several months before the pandemic really began to accelerate.
“We really started becoming close once I got drafted, I met him at FGCU but he probably didn’t pay attention to me because I was just another college player,” Crawford said. “But once I got drafted by the Red Sox, I spent my offseason working out of the JetBlue facility, and that’s when we started building a stronger bond because he worked out there too and we spent the offseason working out together and we’d go play golf and whatnot.
“The fact that he’s a big leaguer and one of the best left-handed pitchers in the game and I’m in the same organization and have the opportunity to be on the same team as him, it’s kind of like a fairy tale.”
Crawford’s major league debut on Sept. 5 wasn’t quite the Cinderella story he might have hoped for, as the rookie allowed five runs over two innings in an 11-5 loss to Cleveland. Regardless, Cora had him stop to appreciate the moment before taking him out, and now Crawford hopes this is only the beginning of a much longer baseball journey.
“I’m going to continue to work hard and try to develop more as a pitcher, my command of pitches, and I’m going to prepare myself for next season,” Crawford said. “Hopefully I’ll have a bigger role with the Red Sox but until then I’m going to keep on working and striving for that.”
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
