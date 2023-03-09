FORT MYERS, Fla. — Coming into camp all the talk was about how the Red Sox had seven starters vying for five spots in the starting rotation — and Kutter Crawford and Josh Winckowski weren’t among them.
Now? The two second-year righties have sent a clear message — ‘don’t forget about us.’
Crawford and Winckowski, who both saw significant time in the big leagues as rookies last summer, have been two of the club’s best performers through the first half of spring training. With three of the Red Sox seven projected starters unlikely to be available on Opening Day the pair now appear to be in competition for the last spot in the rotation.
“Happy with both of them, the progress and the way they’re going about it,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “They’re making it fun.”
Through their first two appearances both pitchers have thrown five scoreless innings. Crawford has held opposing batters to a .118 average while striking out five with no walks, and Winckowski has held hitters to .178 while striking out seven.
More importantly, both appear to have addressed flaws in their game that held them back as rookies.
For Winckowski a lot of the focus has been on improving the consistency of his delivery and, odd as it sounds, not trying too hard. Where before he had a tendency to overthrow pitches, now he’s keeping things even and seeing better results.
“There were times when he’d try to overthrow his fastball or try to make his breaking ball nastier than it needs to be, and it would take him out of his delivery a little bit and then the command suffers and pitch quality isn’t great,” said pitching coach Dave Bush. “That’s the biggest change I’ve seen, he seems to have a really good understanding of how his body is moving on the mound and how hard he needs to try and throw. Because at some point trying too hard becomes counterproductive, and that’s something he’s done a real good job of.”
Winckowski said one of the changes he’s made is throwing more over the top out of the windup. That has helped improve his stability on the back leg, created more ground force and allow for a sharper release point.
“The consistency of everything is a lot better,” Winckowski said.
For Crawford, the issue wasn’t so much his ability to perform at a big league level as it was being able to sustain it. Last season he had a month-long stretch where he was arguably Boston’s best pitcher, but then he hit a wall, got knocked around and ultimately finished the season on the injured list.
“It’s hard the first time. Competing at that level every five days takes more out of your body than it does at different levels of the minor leagues,” Bush said. “So he understands what that takes, he’s gotten himself in really good shape and I expect that will be much less of an issue this year.”
“I was in the gym all the time trying to work out and get my body in the best shape possible,” Crawford said, adding that he ‘hammered’ his shoulder to make sure he’d be ready for prime time.
As far as making the Opening Day roster, Crawford and Winckowski both said it’s not something they’re worried about. Winckowski said the more you look around the more you get off your game, and Cora said his message to the players has been to just keep pitching and everything will work itself out.
In the end, it may not matter which one “wins” the rotation spot anyway.
With Garrett Whitlock on track to return by mid-April and James Paxton and Brayan Bello each about a week or two behind him, the Red Sox may only need their No. 5 starter to make one or two starts before reinforcements arrive. But what if someone has a setback, or a different starter goes down with some unforeseen injury? Crawford and Winckowski combined for 26 starts last year, which was hardly the plan, so even if their role remains undefined it’s a good bet the Red Sox will need them to step up at some point.
“We’re going to rely on a lot of people this year,” Bush said. “So regardless of where people are at the start of the year, whether they’re in the big leagues or not, whether they’re in the rotation or not, there are going to be opportunities for everybody and all of these guys are going to contribute in some way to what we do as a team.”
