Kutter Crawford was soaking it all in.
A couple of days earlier he’d made his MLB debut in an emergency spot start at Fenway Park, and now he was back to receive the Lou Gorman Award given annually to a Red Sox minor leaguer who has overcome adversity while working their way to the big leagues.
Crawford had come a long way since the pandemic and Tommy John surgery wiped out his entire 2020 season. Now after getting a brief taste of the big leagues, he was determined to make sure next season he’d get to stick around.
That was in September of 2021, and within a few months that vision became a reality. Fast forward to Monday, Crawford was standing on the dugout steps to watch the next wave of minor leaguers receive their own honors when he stopped to appreciate how far he’s come.
“You look back a year ago I was killing to be in this position that I am now,” Crawford said before Tuesday’s game. “Seeing the ceremony last night kind of reminded me a lot’s changed in a year and there’s a lot I should be proud of, but there’s still a lot of work to do.”
Crawford’s first full year as a big leaguer has been a roller coaster. He was one of the breakout stars of spring training and earned a spot on the Opening Day roster out of the bullpen. He struggled in that role, posting an 8.44 ERA through mid-May, before returning to Triple-A to regroup.
When he returned to the big league roster in June, Crawford was back to being a starter and was arguably Boston’s best arm in the month of July. He had a particularly strong stretch where he posted a 2.38 ERA over 34 innings, but come August he ran into trouble again and eventually went on the 15-day injured list with what turned out to be a season-ending right shoulder impingement.
Crawford will finish his rookie year 3-6 with a 5.47 ERA and 77 strikeouts over 77.1 innings, 21 appearances and 12 starts. Those numbers aren’t particularly impressive in a vacuum, but Crawford believes he’s taken an important step forward and is well positioned to prove he can be a reliable rotation arm.
“Overall I thought it was pretty good. It had its ups and downs, at the beginning of the year I went through a good stretch and then struggled a little bit, but overall I think it was a successful year for me as far as learning,” Crawford said. “I didn’t put up the numbers I wanted to put up but I learned a lot and how to get guys out at this level, and it’s all about making the adjustments in the offseason and putting work in and getting ready for the next season.”
Crawford threw a live bullpen session on Wednesday to formally wrap up his 2022 season, pitching two innings to Eric Hosmer, Trevor Story and Christian Arroyo. He said his shoulder is feeling better and shouldn’t be an issue going forward.
Now, with the Red Sox limping to a last place finish, Crawford’s next challenge is to show his dominant July was no fluke and he can be part of the solution going forward.
“I think that’s the pitcher I can be over the course of a season,” Crawford said.
