It was a spectacular day for area wrestlers, both in Massachusetts and New Hampshire as nine different local athletes claimed all-state titles.
At the Massachusetts All-States, defending New England champion Nathan Blanchette of Central Catholic remained unbeaten on the year, cruising to the 182-pound title. Freshman Yandel Morales of Andover claimed the 106-pound title, moving to 46-1 on the year.
On the girls side, Central’s Ashley Dehney (147 pounds) repeated her All-State title, while Methuen High’s Asher Polanco claimed the top spot on the podium at 175 pounds as well.
In the New Hampshire Meet of Champions, five area athletes claimed titles.
Salem’s Evan Lynch (106), Matteo Mustapha (160) and Windham’s Aiden Williams (138) all made it back-to-back titles as all three claimed the Division I state championship a week ago.
Salem’s Spencer Buscema (126) and Timberlane’s Malikai Colon (285) were turned away in the finals last week but weren’t about to be denied this time around, winning their MOC championships.
Here’s a look at all the area placers. Remember, all the Massachusetts placers and the top three in New Hampshire qualify for next weekend’s New Englands, which will be held in Providence, Rhode Island.
For more coverage from this weekend’s tournaments, be sure to check out the Monday edition of The Eagle-Tribune.
MASSACHUSETTS ALL-STATES
BOYS RESULTS
106: 1. Yandel Morales (A); 4. Mike Morris (H); 7. Cole Glynn (CC)
113: 3. Shea Morris (H)
120: 6. Jason Ballou (A)
145: 5. Vinny DeMaio (M); 7. James Bohenko (CC)
152: 5. Jason Belkus (CC)
160: 3. Brent Nicolosi (H)
170: 4. Joe Bolduc (M); 6. Caden Chase (CC)
182: 1. Nate Blanchette (CC)
220: 3. Matt Harrold (H)
GIRLS RESULTS
118: 3. Madeline Li (A)
136: 2. Sima Wambuzzi (CC)
147: 1. Ashley Dehney (CC)
175: 1. Asher Polanco (M)
NEW HAMPSHIRE MEET OF CHAMPIONS
106: 1. Evan Lynch (S); 2. Ryan Sigillo (T)
113: 2. Brody McDonald (S); 3. Talon Oljey (T)
120: 5. Logan Smith (S); 6. Cam McMahon (Pink)
126: 1. Spencer Buscema (S)
132: 2. Caleb O’Rourke (S); 3. Michael Follo (Pink)
138: 1. Aiden Williams (W); 3. John Fabrizio (T)
145: 2. Michael Harrington (Pel); 3. Jacob Andrade (T); 5. Dylan Suliveras (W); 6. Talen Walton (S)
152: 2. Ben Little (T); 5. Brayden Fleming (S)
160: 1. Matteo Mustapha (S)
170: 3. David Jacques (S); 6. Spencer Sierra (T)
182: 5. Danny Hughes (S); 6. Liam Shambo (W)
285: 1. Malikai Colon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.