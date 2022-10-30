The perfect season continues for North Andover’s Ryan Connolly.
The Scarlet Knights senior ran to victory at the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship on Saturday, taking first overall in 15:51 over Chelsmford’s rugged 3.1-mile course.
“I was super pumped to get the win today,” said Connolly, who recently closed out an unbeaten dual meet season. “It was a tough battle with (runner-up) Ryan Leslie (of Billerica) who is a phenomenal runner, definitely one of my best races. Going in I wanted to have a battle with him and we did just that.”
North Andover was second as a team (59), just ahead of No. 3 Andover High (67).
It was Connolly’s second straight MVC crown. He won last year’s title in 15:54. On Saturday, he edged Leslie by five seconds.
“This gives me a lot of confidence that I will do well at states,” said Connolly, “knowing I can compete with the top guys.”
The next local in for the boys was Connolly’s longtime rival, Andover’s Colin Kirn. The defending Eagle-Tribune All-Star placed third in 16:05.
Fellow Golden warrior Ryan Todisco was next in fifth (16:14), North Andover’s Luke McGillivray was seventh (16:47) and Methuen’s Liam Doherty was 10th (16:54). Haverhill’s top finisher was Andreas Burgess (26th, 17:38).
ANDOVER’S KILEY, CENTRAL TAKE SECOND
Andover’s Molly Kiley continued her stellar senior season, racing to second at the MVC Championship.
Kiley, a returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star, finished in 18:37, just one second behind champion Anna McElhinney of Billerica (18:36).
“I think that everyone races to win and it definitely stings to come short of that goal,” said Kiley. “But Anna is so deserving of the title. It was great to have such strong competition out there in her and (third place) Luna (Prochazkova of North Andover). They’re both amazing runners and seriously display the best sportsmanship.
Prochazkova finished third in 18:45. The next locals in were Central Catholic’s Olivia Guillet (6th, 19:44) and Madeline Courtemanche (7th, 20:05) and North Andover’s Hannah Shea (11th, 20:24). Haverhill’s top finisher was Finleigh Simonds (14th, 20:36).
Central Catholic used its depth to take second place as a team (52), just behind Billerica (50). North Andover was fourth (81) and Andover was fifth (108).
“We have been battling Billerica for several weeks, losing the MVC Large School championship last week by one point, but it was an unbelievable race,” said Central coach Colette Madore. “We knew that it would be close, and it was — just 2 points! It was such an exciting race! The girls ran tough and earned their trophy. I am proud of all of them. They have been working as a team all season and today was no exception. Now we prepare for the Divisional meet on Nov. 12.”
PINKERTON SWEEPS D1 Meet
Seeded third going into Saturday, the Pinkerton girls ran to the team title at the New Hampshire Division 1 Championship. The Astros (66) topped Bedford (70) and Winnacunnet (115).
“They had their work cut out for them if they wanted any chance to win,” said coach Jon Alizio. “The Trailblazers (Pinkerton) needed to execute a near perfect race to do so... and they delivered!”
The Astros boys also earned the team title (80), besting Division 1 newcomer Windham (142). Salem was 10th (220).
Leading the way for Pinkerton was Contessa Silva, who placed second in 19:23.2. Next in was Isabelle Groulx in seventh (20:10.4).
Timberlane’s Abigail Robinson finished 11th (20:29.6). Windham’s Katherine Klinger was 24th (20:59.1).
Leading the Pinkerton boys was Finn Christensen-Kraft (16:50.0). The best Astros were Noah Daigle (14th, 17:00.0) and Nathan Binda (15th, 17:02.7).
Windham’s Logan Carter was 10th (16:54.7). Jaguar Jack Conrad was in 17th (17:06.6).
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.