There were several elite efforts by local girls in the nine state divisional cross country meets.
Methuen‘s Miana Caraballo and Andover‘s Molly Kiley renewed their rivalry in the 1A meet in Wrentham (3.1 miles). Caraballo was brilliant, taking second in 18:30.9, just 2.1 seconds behind Barnstable’s Ava Bullock. Kiley was right there, too, crossing the line in 18:40.0.
The next local harrier was Haverhill‘s Finleigh Simonds in 21st place.
Another local performance of note was North Andover‘s Luna Prochazkova taking second in the 1B meet at Wrentham in 19:07.1. She led the Scarlet and Black to an eighth-place out of 23 1B qualifiers.
Whittier‘s Noel Tripp again proved she can run with the best in the area and beyond. She took 13th in 21:09 at the 2A meet in Gardner (3.1 miles).
The top local girls team was Pentucket, which took home the silver at the 2B race in Gardner with 63 points. Holliston won with 25.
Leading the way for Pentucket were Phoebe Rubio (5th, 19:34.5), Kaylie Dalgar (9th) and Audrey Conover (14th).
Coleman leads local boys
In the new nine-division state cross country meet format, several local harriers shined Saturday in Gardner and Wrentham.
The top local finisher was Methuen‘s Freddy Coleman, finishing ninth in a field of 189 at the State Division 1A meet. He ran the 5K Wrentham course in 15:55.2 with Andover‘s Colin Kirn (19th, 16:23.9) the next local 1A finisher.
The area’s No. 2 runner overall was Ryan Connolly, who placed 10th in Division 1B with a 16:16.7 clocking. He powered North Andover to a third-place finish among the 25 1B teams. Connolly was backed by Matt McDevitt in 21st, Luke McGillivray in 31st and Andrew Sorokin in 36th.
Central Catholic‘s top finisher was Alex Wilard (31st in 1C) and Whittier got a strong effort from Mike Driscoll (39th in 2A).
Brennan leads Pinkerton
Luke Brennan placed 21st in a field of 263 and led Pinkerton to a 16th-place finish at the New England Championships in Thetford, Vt. He completed the 3.1-mile course in 17:03.3. The next top Astros were Ethan Charles in 76th and Jack Cameron in 119th. The Khalil Brothers of Sanborn competed with Jared in 47th (17:30.9) and Tyson in 80th.
Boys Cross Country STATE DIVISION 1A
at Wrentham (3.1 miles)
Winner/top area finishers (189 finishers): 1. Sam Burgess Framingham 15:05.2, 9. Freddy Coleman Meth 15:55.2, 19. Colin Kirn And 16:23.9, 23. Matt Serrano And 16:26.9, 68. Dan Walsh And 17:03.0, 83. Jason Dibble Meth 17:15.8, 86. Nick Caron Meth 17:16.9; also 96. Ezequiel Alvarez Law 17:24.5, 155. Dan McGlashen Hav 18:22.1
Team scores (26 teams): 1. Brookline 102, 12. Andover 343, 15. Methuen 369, 26. Haverhill 859
STATE DIVISION 1B
at Wrentham (3.1 miles)
Winner/top area finishers (168 finishers): 1. Justin Eastman Arlington 15:41.8; 10. Ryan Connolly NA 16:16.7; 21. Matt McDevitt NA 16:40.3; 31. Luke McGillivray NA 16:50.8; 36. Andrew Sorokin NA 16:58.6, 48. Colby Winn 17:15.1, 57. Cole Giles NA 17:20.3
Team scores (25 teams): 1. Arlington 69, 2. Concord-Carlisle 117, 3. North Andover 146
STATE DIVISION 1C
at Wrentham (3.1 miles)
Winner/top area finishers (163 finishers): 1. Patrick Healey Bishop Feehan 15:54.4, 33. Alex Wilard CC 17:21.9, 51. Evan Tremblay CC 17:43.1; 60. Pat Walsh CC 17:55.8, 65. Aiden Dowd CC 18:05.5, 88. Sebastian Benedetto 18:45.7
Team scores (24 teams): 1. Oliver Ames, 9. Central Catholic 297
STATE DIVISION 2A
at Gardner (3.1 miles)
Winner/top area finishers (158 finishers): 1. Freddy Collins Nashoba 16:20; 39. Mike Driscoll Whittier 18:04, 73. Brady Killen Whittier 19:08, 76. Jack Venturi Whittier 19:11, 81. Marcos Oliveri Gr. Lawrence 19:27, 89. Owen Carlton Gr. Lawrence 19:58
Team scores (20 teams): 1. Burlington 61, 19. Greater Lawrence 507
STATE DIVISION 2B
at Gardner (3.1 miles)
Winner/top area finishers (171 finishers): 1. Riley Cole Northampton 16:19; 52. Seamus Burke Pentucket 18:51, 85. Braeden Roche Pentucket 19:34, 94. Jack Fahey Pentucket 19:43, 95. Caleb Durocher Pentucket 19:43
Team scores (25 teams): 1. Newburyport 66, 17. Pentucket 447
New Englands
at Thetford, Vt. (3.1 miles)
Team scores (29 teams): 1. U-32 of Vermont 139, 16. Pinkerton 409
Winner/top area finishers (263 finishers): 1. Gavin Sherry (Conard, Conn.) 15:54.8; 21. Luke Brennan Pink 17:03.3, 47. Jared Khalil Sanborn 17:30.9, 76. Ethan Charles Pink 17:52.4, 80. Tyson Khalil Sanborn 17:57.03, 119. Jack Camerson Pink 18:20.3
Girls Cross Country STATE DIVISION 1A
at Wrentham (3.1 miles)
Winner/top area finishers (157 finishers): 1. Ava Bullock Barnstable 18:28.8, 2. Miana Caraballo Meth 18:30.9, 4. Molly Kiley And 18:40.0, 21. Finleigh Simonds Hav 19:41.0, 31. Alyssa Rosano Meth 19:58.1, 64. Emily Charest Meth 20:55.9, 66. Leila Boudries And 20:56.3, 73. Claire Demersseman And 21:03.7, 75. Lauren Downer Hav 21:05.9
Team scores (22 teams): 1. Weymouth 88, 13. Andover 304, 14. Methuen 314, 18. Haverhill 446
STATE DIVISION 1B
at Wrentham (3.1 miles)
Winner/top area finishers (155 finishers): 1. Lily Jin Wellesley 18:39.9, 6. Luna Prochazkova NA 19:07.1, 18. Nicole Kroon NA 19:41.1, 44. Gabby Harty NA 20:17.9, 54. Leigha Leavitt NA 20:39.7
Team scores (23 teams): 1. Marshfield 107, 8. North Andover 211
STATE DIVISION 1C
at Wrentham (3.1 miles)
Winner/top area finishers (139 finishers): 1. Daphne Theiler Sharon 18:33.8, 32. Sydney Ng CC 20:46.6, 40. Olivia Guillet CC 21:05.9, 65. Emma D’Agostino CC 22:21.2
Team scores (20 teams): 1. Bishop Feehan 72 (wins tiebreaker), 2. Oliver Ames 72, 12. Central Catholic 333
STATE DIVISION 2A
at Gardner (3.1 miles)
Winner/top area finishers (112 finishers): 1. Samantha Seabury Wakefield 18:52; 13. Noel Tripp Whittier 21:09, 48. Eriana Valverde Gr. Lawrence 23:43, 87. Hanna Acevedo Gr. Lawrence 25:56
Team scores (14 teams): 1. Wakefield 51, 14. Greater Lawrence 351
STATE DIVISION 2B
at Gardner (3.1 miles)
Winner/top area finishers (154 finishers): 1. Carmen Luisi Holliston 18:41.2, 5. Phoebe Rubio Pent 19:34.5, 9. Kaylie Dalgar Pent 20:37.0; 14. Audrey Conover Pent 20:53.0; 17. Libby Murphy Pent 20:59.0; 18. Ella Edic Pent 21:00.8, 36. Emily Rubio Pent 21:43.8
Team scores (23 teams): 1. Holliston 25, 2. Pentucket 63
New Englands
at Thetford, Vt. (3.1 miles)
Team scores (28 teams): New Milford, Conn., 140; no local teams qualified
Winner/top area finishers (259 runners): 1. Ruth White (Orono, Maine) 18:44.8; 62. Isabelle Groulx Pink 21:22.3, 91. Contessa Silva Pink 21:48.2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.