Bradford’s Dallion Johnson was 10 years old when Florida Gulf Coast University came out of nowhere, rocking the March Madness tournament as the first No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.
They also had/earned a great nickname, “Dunk City,” en route to putting some roots down on the national college basketball map.
While Johnson can dunk, his game is more shooting treys and slashing to the basket.
And yesterday he made it official, announcing that after three uneventful years at Penn State University, Johnson — the 2019 Massachusetts Player of the Year and two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP out of Phillips Academy in Andover — would be taking his basketball talents to southwest Florida, and FGCU.
“It’s exciting. It’s definitely refreshing,” said Johnson, who will finish classes at Penn State and leave after the first week of May.
“Knowing that I’m going to a place where the people really want you and expect you to make an impact right away,” said Johnson. “They told me they didn’t recruit me to sit on the bench. That’s what I’m looking for and wanted to hear.”
About a month ago, after Penn State was bounced from the NCAA tourney, Johnson put his name in the transfer portal.
It was not a surprise.
During the COVID-shortened season in 2020-21, he played in only eight of the 25 games. He saw his time grow more in Year 2, starting in 14 of the 29 games he played, averaging 3.7 points. But this past year, his time regressed, seeing action in only 23 games, averaging 2.0 points.
Johnson had heard from well over a dozen programs, narrowing his decision to three — FGCU, Elon University and NC-Charlotte.
He had planned to visit all three schools, with FGCU being the first.
“(FGCU) was my first visit and I decided then that it would be my only visit,” said Johnson.
FGCU had a distinct advantage going into the process. The head coach, Pat Chambers, first recruited Johnson to Penn State, leaving just before Johnson’s freshman season started over an incident involving a former player.
Johnson’s parents, who lived nearly two decades in Bradford, had moved to the Orlando area about two years ago.
“I like coach Chambers a lot. I always did,” said Johnson. “And the fact my family lives about three hours away, which means they can see me play more often, was a factor, too.”
Johnson said it felt like home on the Fort Meyers, Fla., campus.
“I had planned to visit the other schools (this week), but my decision was made,” said Johnson, who noted FGCU assistant K.J. Baptiste was the former Penn State coach who saw him play many times during recruiting process.
“I got family-like vibes there,” added Johnson. “It helped that I knew some of the coaching staff. It was just easy talking to everyone. It felt like home.”
Johnson also noted that visiting his family the last two years opened his eyes about the Florida lifestyle.
“I love it,” said Johnson. “Every day is beautiful. I can get used to that.”
Johnson said that his difficult years at Penn State will not be forgotten, though, and proving coaches and others wrong will be part of his passion.
“I never got the chance I felt I deserved,” said Johnson. “I won’t forget the tough times. But I also won’t dwell on them. This is the happiest I’ve been in a few years. This is a new beginning for me. and I can get back at going after my goals, being an important player in a very good program.”
