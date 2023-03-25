If somebody asked Dallion Johnson, say three years ago, as reigning Massachusetts Player of the Year, how long it would take him to score 158 points for Penn State basketball.
He probably would have hoped about a month to six weeks, maybe 12 games.
Couldn’t blame him. Dallion always could shoot the “rock,” averaging an area high 20+ points per game his last two seasons at Phillips Andover.
Well, it didn’t happen that way. Far from it.
Over three seasons, in which he played sparingly – just over 10 minutes per game – appearing in 60 games, Dallion scored 158 points total.
So it was no surprise that when the Penn State’s pretty good season (23-14) ended in the Big Ten Tournament championship game to Purdue, that the Bradford native put his name in the “transfer portal,” meaning his is available, per NCAA rules, to transfer to another Div. 1 school in September without penalty.
Dallion has two years eligibility remaining, seeing action in only eight games as a freshman.
“It’s been frustrating, sitting on the bench. It wasn’t how I expected it go here,” said Dallion. “I have no problem with the school. In fact, I love it here at Penn State. I love my teammates and coaches. I just need an opportunity to play.”
While there are those out there that are against the student-athletes ability to “come and go,” I disagree.
Coaches “come and go” all of the time in the name of helping their family, etc.
You have to empathize a little bit with Dallion, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard who starred at Phillips Andover.
Over his three years, he had three different head coaches. And guess what? A fourth will be named very soon.
Four coaches in four years? Nope.
“I’m beyond that now,” said Dallion. “(Being in the portal) means a fresh start, a new beginning. I want to go where I have the opportunity to play big minutes, be the playmaker I know I can be.”
As of Friday, Dallion had heard from over 10 schools, including a few, he noted, that recruited him out of high school.
Because he didn’t get a lot of playing time, the process could play out a little bit.
As for Dallion, while there were frustrating times, particularly this past winter, he said bit his tongue and practiced as hard if he was starting.
“I was proud of the way I handled things,” he said. “There were times I was down on myself and thought about going about things the wrong way. But I talked to people around me, my teammates, and everyone helped keep me level-headed.”
The experience was also humbling and he learned a lot, too.
“I learned it’s not all about me,” said Dallion. “I did my best to not bring negative energy to practice. I’m not to lie. It was really tough sometimes. But now I’m ready to move on.”
Dallion would like the process to be completed soon rather than later, hopefully over the next two weeks.
And his goals from the day he walked onto Penn State campus the summer of 2020 to now have not wavered.
“I want to be on a championship team, an all-league type of player and eventually play professionally,” said Dallion. “I realize nothing will be given to me. I just want the opportunity.”
