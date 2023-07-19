ANDOVER — Six innings weren’t enough to decide Wednesday night’s Section 4 opening round matchup between Andover’s Little League all-stars and the District 15 champs from Danvers American.
Though they worked overtime and clawed their way back in the game in gritty fashion, Andover fell 5-4 in seven frames when Ryder McGonagle’s single with two outs knocked in the winning run.
In the end, walks did in Andover as two free passes in the seventh put Joe Trunfio on base with the go-ahead run. McGonagle delivered to plate him an inning after Danvers American left the bases loaded with a chance to walks off in the sixth.
Andover put the go-ahead run on third in the top half of the frame but some deft pitching by Brady Swanton kept the ballgame tied and enabled Danvers American to go to 1-0 in the round robin format.
Andover (0-1) meets Swampscott (0-1) Thursday night and then faces defending champ Reading on Friday. The top two teams in the four team sectional will play for the right to advance to the Massachusetts Final Four on Saturday.
Danvers American used five pitchers on Wednesday in an effort to keep every arm fresh for the rest of the run. Jacob McKenna was efficient and masterful early, needing 38 pitches to fan six and get through 3 1/3. Wesley Medeiros was next, Mikey O’Flynn pitched out of a jam on only three pitches in the fifth and Gavin Sinclair threw the sixth.
The late innings were a seesaw battle. Danvers American had a 3-1 lead thanks to a bases loaded walk drawn by Raymond McCarthy and a solo blast by McKenna. Andover drew even in the fourth by stringing together singles by Jack Stevens, Noah Caruso and Jack Aysley.
Andover then took a 4-3 lead in the sixth when Logan Sullivan singled and Brady Evans followed with a single. A walk loaded the bags and Cole Szymanski drew a bases loaded walk to break the tie, putting the pressure on Danvers American to rally in the bottom half.
They responded as O’Flynn’s leadoff single led to a McKenna single that tied the game. An Evan Goldberg single ticked off the first base bag and put the winning run on third, but Andover bore down and escaped the jam to send the game to extra innings.
Jedward Sanchez got Andover started with a bang in the first inning by sending a solo homer deep over the center field fence for a 1-0 lead. The righthander threw the first 1 2/3 innings for Andover and punched out five and Caruso did an excellent job over his 2 1/3 innings of relief work for Andover as well. Shay Killgalen and Jake Shea also pitched for Andover with Aysley getting two hits and Deacon Wood also reaching base.
McKenna was the lone mutli-hit man for Danvers while Medeiros doubles and Brandon Hawke added a single.
In the earlier game, Reading built a big lead and walked away with a convincing 16-3 win over Swampscott. The Big Blue trailed 11-0 in the fourth before Michael Hall got a hold of one for a 3-run homer and his team’s only runs.
Swampscott will be back in action on Thursday against Andover at 7 p.m.
