His dad, Joey, was a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and former Lawrence High great. His maternal grandfather, Bob Walsh, was one of the region’s longtime hoop-coaching greats at Haverhill High School.
Isaac Bonilla was programmed for hardcourt greatness. Three years ago, though, that destiny was in question.
“I had times that I thought I wouldn’t be able to play in college,” said Danville, N.H.’s Bonilla. “I overcame that, picked my confidence up and pushed through, and it paid off.”
On Friday, Bonilla, a sweet-shooting guard headed into his senior year at Bradford Christian Academy, put aside any lingering doubts that he or any other person may have had, accepting a full scholarship to play Division 1 ball at the University of Maine.
The decision came on an official visit to Orono and following a monster spring and summer with coach Vin Pastore’s Mass Rivals.
“This is an exciting time for Isaac and the Mass Rivals program especially given it is our club’s mission is to help kids that live in our backyard use basketball as a tool to further their education. For Isaac it is a dream come true,” said Pastore, who coaches Bonilla with the Rivals and at BCA.
“Isaac is a workaholic. He is self-made and became the threat he is on the basketball court by real hard work. He loves being in the gym, loves getting his shots up, and loves getting better.”
Pastore’s words come from the heart, and this is from a Rivals program with alums scattered all over Division 1 nationally and right through the NBA.
Pastore coached both area McDonald’s All-Amercans: Scott Hazelton and Noah Vonleh, and as he noted this week: “Noah was (an NBA Draft) lottery pick, but Isaac might be the best story in my coaching career.”
Bonilla, after two seasons at Central Catholic, came to that point where he saw his hoop dreams sliding by in 2020. Covid-19 certainly affected his development, but he needed a change.
He was languishing on the court a bit at Central Catholic.
“Nothing at all against Central. I loved the school. But the move I made (transferring to Bradford Christian Academy in 2020) made me become the player I am today,” said Bonilla. “I just wouldn’t have been able to excel to my fullest extent there.”
With the extra year and a deeper devotion to the game, he blossomed in the vaunted New England prep ranks.
“Isaac is an exceptional shooter of the basketball who takes and makes the most difficult shots at a high rate. He moves without the basketball incredibly which makes him difficult to guard,” said Pastore. “Because you can’t take your eye off of him, he stretches the floor, and thus makes the game easier for his teammates.”
After weighing the offers, Bonilla was ready to put the decision to rest before school resumes in the fall. His official visit this week cemented what he had already pretty much known.
“I thought it just felt right. I saw the campus and I felt the coaching staff was amazing. It was the right decision for me,” said Bonilla.
“It’s been a grind. It’s just glad it’s all paid off. (All the hard work) is definitely worth it.”
