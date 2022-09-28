It was a pinnacle moment in Chris Bosco’s life in August of 2019.
He had graduated Roger Williams University, with honors, in accounting.
And like his buddies, at least the smart ones, Bosco had accepted a nice-paying job at one of the big national accounting firms in Boston after an internship the year before.
Bosco just short of two weeks away from his report date and orientation.
There was one fly — a big fly — in the ointment.
Bosco, who had a Hall-of-Fame-type career as a four-year starting catcher and two-time captain at Roger Williams, got the opportunity to play pro ball the summer after he graduated in independent leagues in New Mexico and Canada.
“The second thoughts (of being an accountant) started as I was playing pro ball in July and part of August,” recalled Bosco. “I remember saying, ‘This is pretty awesome. I still want to try and play.’”
To play professionally, maybe even getting picked up by a minor league affiliate of an MLB organization, he would have to work out full-time.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do that as an accountant,” said Bosco. “Then I also thought of maybe coaching in college, maybe the Division 1 level.”
He called HR at the major accounting firm in Boston to let them know he wasn’t taking the job in two weeks.
“They understood and later called me back to say I can put it off and join them next year,” said Bosco. “I said, ‘Sure, OK.’”
Then Bosco got lucky, in the coaching front, when another former North Andover High star informed him there was an opening at Northeastern University on the staff.
A few calls were made and Bosco was officially a college baseball coach.
Though there was issue. It was a “volunteer” position and the salary is basically bonus money from camps, etc.
Unfortunately it’s one of the only paths for young people getting into the profession, in many sports.
“The fact I get to go to baseball field every day, that’s all I’ve ever done my whole life, with my dad, with my teammates,” said Bosco. “Since I can remember, going to baseball field was a daily thing, the fact I can still do that, as a coach, is special to me.”
The next three years at Northeastern were bliss. Not only did he fit in and appreciate the staff, headlined by head coach Mike Glavine, but he was able to work with high-end talent with a big passion for the game.
Just like Bosco.
“I’ll never forget the first interview when he came in. I think he was 22 years old. I wasn’t sure of his level of maturity,” said Glavine. “It was awestruck how mature he was. He was very conscientious. He comes from a great family. He was not a normal 22 year old.”
His dream of playing ended during COVID when all of the pro leagues, other than the majors, were canceled.
Bosco then channeled those talents to his coaching side, and according to those in the know he was a big part of one of the best Northeastern teams from the last two decades, winning the Colonial Athletic Association tournament and earning the NCAA tourney bid.
Ironically, the accounting firm called him back a year later in 2020 asking about his possible acceptance.
No way, Jose.
“Chris is the entire package,” said Glavine. “He is a tireless worker. He can teach hitting and fielding. For me the best part is his disposition. He’s always in a good mood, never has a bad day. With the rollercoaster way this sport can take you, living and dying with losses, he’s a great balance.
“I don’t know exactly where it will all take him. But he’s a rising star in the coaching ranks. We are going to miss him.”
Yes, miss him.
Thanks to a connection with Glavine, word circulated that Bosco was looking for a full-time position. It was the same position he applied for at Dartmouth last year and lost out at the end. This time, Bosco was hired as a full-time assistant coach.
It’s a different animal, the Ivy League, with tough admissions standards, but it’s been everything he hoped it would be.
“We have some real, high-end talent here,” said Bosco, now 25. “It’s great to have a full-time job doing exactly what I want to do, coach baseball every day.
“I’ll never forget the bus ride home after we won the CAA tournament,” said Bosco. “It was the best feeling in the world. I don’t think you can get that feeling in any other job. There is no other job on the planet I’d rather have. and I’m lucky to be doing this at Dartmouth.”
