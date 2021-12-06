Dave Dyer could use a little pick-me-up right now.
Which is ironic because for nearly four decades he’s been the guy making others feel good, feel important and, well, picking them up with his inspiring and positive stories.
While he is nationally renowned for his high school wrestling coverage, being named national “Wrestling Writer of the Year” award several times, locally he’s renowned for his prolific dedication to athletes and coaches of all sports.
The “Thank you” letters he has received over his time with our company has to be over 5,000. Really.
On Friday he had surgery and is recovering in a Boston hospital. The surgery, according to family, went well. But there are more tests ahead.
If anybody deserves a pick-me-up, a “get well” note, it’s Dave.
While he’s known as “Dave” to thousands of Merrimack Valley and southern N.H. readers, in the office he’s “Duffy,” a nickname in reference to major league catcher Donald “Duffy” Dyer, who played from 1968 through 1981.
Readers see his stories. His co-workers see him behind the scenes, working the phones, planning stories, planning photos to go with those stories, and coordinating our local sports schedule.
Dave looks out for the “little guys,” which means the lesser sports that don’t get the big headlines at most schools, including cross country, and doesn’t apologize for it.
“There are great stories in every sport,” he said to me again, recently.
Personally, I couldn’t do what I do without Dave doing most of the unseen chores it takes to get everything done. Trust me, it’s hard. It’s even harder trying to impersonate him, which I’ve tried and failed (he never complains and I’ve done a lot of complaining the last week).
The Eagle-Tribune sports pages aren’t the same without Dave’s stories in them.
Hopefully he returns soon. We need him. I need him. And, to be honest, so do thousands of our most passionate readers.
Send all notes, letters or get well cards to:
GBDD (Get Better Dave Dyer)
C/O Dave Dyer
100 Turnpike Street
North Andover, Mass. 01845
I will make sure to deliver them as they come in.
Thank you. and get better Dave Dyer!
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
