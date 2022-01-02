(Editor’s note: This was the 2010 nomination that led to Dave Dyer winning the 2010 Wrestling USA ‘Writer of the Year,’ sent in by former Timberlane Regional coach Barry Chooljian.)
Dyer of the Eagle-Tribune in North Andover, Mass. has a much deserved reputation as a tremendous promoter and supporter of the sport of wrestling. He is well known to wrestling fans and coaches in the entire New England region.
Dave has covered wrestling for the past fifteen years. Wrestling programs in southern New Hampshire and northeast Massachusetts have benefited from his commitment to the sport. His articles are insightful, demonstrate an understanding of the sport, and serve as a springboard for many conversations about wrestling. Dyer’s articles are often found on New Hampshire and Massachusetts wrestling websites, and often on websites in other areas of New England.
It is not often that wrestling serves as the feature for a sports page, but it happens often in the Eagle-Tribune.
Wrestling is often the top story, taking up one-half or more of the first page of the sports section……above the fold no less! He writes a weekly column titled “Takedowns” that gives readers the inside scoop on wrestling stories. He does multiple feature stories on individual wrestlers as well as teams. His “Fab Five” ranking each week serve to spotlight the sport and kindle interest.
Sunday’s edition always includes full-page coverage of the tournaments that occurred the day before. Dave’s “All-Decade Wrestling Team” article in early January, which was accompanied by numerous color photos, covered two-thirds of the front page of the sports section and continued on almost half of the second page. In March he did a feature on Edinboro’s Phil Moricone that matched that article in coverage. In all cases the writing is insightful and indicates a “behind the scenes” interest and knowledge of the sport.
Michael Bolduc, coach at Malden Catholic, says, “There is no doubt in my mind his coverage of our sport contributes to the pride our student athletes feel as they compete, the increased number of participants in the sport, and the development of community support.”
And James Cherniack of Winchester, Mass. adds, “His articles are eagerly awaited by the entire wrestling community. I heartily endorse the nomination of Dave Dyer.”
NOMINATION BY:
Barry Chooljian
Head Wrestling Coach
Timberlane Regional High
