Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz needed another surgery from his gunshot wound last month in the Dominican Republic.
It is the third surgery for complications that have arisen.
The Red Sox today issued the following statement on behalf of Tiffany Ortiz:
“Earlier this week, David underwent a third surgery for complications resulting from his gunshot wound. The operation was performed by Dr. David King at Massachusetts General Hospital. David is recovering well and is in good spirits.
“We continue to be incredibly appreciative of the kindness and compassion shown to David and to our entire family during this difficult time.”
