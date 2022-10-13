When Pinkerton Academy football coach Brian O’Reilly added the legendary Massachusetts football power to the Astros’ schedule, he might as well have been carrying the entire Granite State gridiron community on his shoulders.
The Astros had just run off four state titles (1991-1994) and while he may have really wanted a piece of Central Catholic — at least that’s one man’s opinion — to vindicate New Hampshire football, he settled for big, bad Brockton.
After 17 years of battle (Brockton owned a 12-5 advantage), that series ended. Saturday afternoon at Marciano Stadium, following a 10-year hiatus, the former rivals rekindle the series.
Pinkerton (5-1) travels to Brockton (4-1) with a 1 p.m. kickoff.
One of the more anxious on the Pinkerton sideline Saturday won’t be in uniform. He’ll be wearing a headset, 28-year-old running backs/linebackers coach Kevin Davies.
A bruising fullback/linebacker back in his day, Davies dressed four times against Brockton.
All four ended in similar fashion — a physical, disappointing Astros’ loss. Three of the four were by a touchdown or less. So, yeah, when it was announced in the offseason that this thing with the Boxers was back on, Davies, for sure, was a little juiced.
“When coach (Brian) O’Reilly was going to bring this game back, I was excited. I admit it,” said Davies. “This is such a good experience for the players to see that level of competition, to see what Massachusetts competition is all about.
“As a player, it was one of the games I always looked forward to, a different level of competition, a different level of intensity.”
Back in the day, O’Reilly knew what Brockton could bring to his program, both on the field and off.
First off, his teams, often dominant in Division I New Hampshire, saw the stakes raised mightily with some dynamite Brockton teams.
“It always felt like a very important, if not the most important game of the regular season,” said Davies. “All four years were a battle. We took the game into the fourth quarter, but couldn’t pull out a win.”
Many in the Granite State thought O’Reilly was nuts to try. Sure, Nashua High and coach Ken Parady had success against Brockton with some of his great Panther teams in the 1980s.
But by the early 90s, the Pinkerton dynasty years, it was clearly inside the New Hampshire border.
So, when the Astros closed out the 17-year run in 2012 with a 20-14 victory — Manny Latimore ran for 147 yards and a TD in the win — it meant something.
Davies has spent the week attempting to impart that sense of urgency on his players as they prepare for FBS scholarship recruit Cam Monteiro and the Boxers.
“Watching on film, it’s a typical Brockton team,” said Davies. “They play hard and play fast. Their athletes are very good and their lines are big and strong, just what I remembered from 10 years ago.”
Pinkerton has already been exposed to Bay State talent. The Astros had Georgia-bound Joenel Aguero, Rutgers-bound Jesse Ofurie and St. John’s Prep of Danvers in back in August for a scrimmage.
“It was a scrimmage, but it’s probably a pretty good indicator of what we are about to see on Saturday in Brockton,” Davies said.
Currently in the MIAA power rankings, St. John’s is ranked seventh statewide and Brockton is ninth.
So what was Davies main message to his boys?
“Just come ready to meet force with force” said the fullback-turned-coach. “They’re going to hit you hard. They’re going to hit you fast. Don’t be intimidated. Be tough, be strong and fly around.”
