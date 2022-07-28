Day 2 at New England Patriots training camp saw the team practice again without pads, going in shorts and helmets only.
Here were some highlights for the day.
The defense seemed to get the better of the offense, according to most observes. In 11 on 11 situations late, Mac Jones completed just one of his last seven practices on the day.
This happened with the defensive secondary forced to play with mittens on their hands, a coaching technique to dissuade the players from grabbing and holding.
Coach Bill Belichick made major news before the morning practice happened unequivocally stating that Davon Godchaux is “One of the best defensive linemen in the league.”
That response was prompted by one of the gathered media members asking Belichick about Godchaux’s two-year, $20.8 million contract extension.
Newcomer DeVante Parker continues to shine in the Patriots receiver corps. In the final stretch of 11 offensive plays in the red zone, where the defense made the 10 stops, Parker caught the lone touchdown, beating Jalen Mills on a fade-stop, back-shoulder throw.
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson made his first appearance at the podium and talked about spending time in the offseason to get in better shape – he came into camp at 225 pounds, seven lighter than last year. He also said he worked hard in the offseason on his pass-receiving skills.
Interesting brush off by Belichick when asked about hybrid receiver/running back Ty Montgomery, who has enjoyed some success in past years at Green Bay and New Orleans.
“We’ll see. Everybody will get an opportunity, we’ll see what anybody can add to it, I don’t know. That’s what training camp’s for,” said Belichick.
Training camp continues with sessions outside of Gillette Stadium on Friday and Saturday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Following a day off on Sunday, the first practice in full pads is slated for Monday morning at 9:30 a.m.
