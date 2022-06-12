A week ago, Central Catholic’s Janessa Duren set the goal of placing in the 100 hurdles at New Englands.
On Saturday, she far surpassed that expectation.
Duren took second in the 100 hurdles, and added a seventh-place finish in the 300 hurdles for good measure to lead all locals at the New England Track Championship at Veterans Stadium Willowbrook Park in New Britain, Conn.
“It really means a lot just being able to run at New Englands,” said Duren. “It was a real privileged. So I am so grateful to be able to represent Central Catholic and take second today. It was a great way to end my junior year, and I look forward to tweaking things and coming back even stronger as a senior.”
Duren grabbed runner-up honors in the 100 hurdles in 14.84, just behind the winning time of 14.78, by Amanda Castaldi of Shawsheen.
“I think I had a great start, we were pretty neck and neck the whole race,” said Duren. “Coming off the second-to-last hurdle, I landed kind of awkwardly and that was the difference in the race but I’m super happy for the girl that won.”
Duren then took seventh in the 300 hurdles in 46.38.
“I don’t get to run the 300 hurdles competitively, really ever, so it was definitely fun to be able to get out there and run,” she said. “I do wish I could’ve been in the seeded heat, but it was definitely a great way to end my meet.”
PATER, CENTRAL RELAY SHINE
Central Catholic standout Ethan Pater placed twice on Saturday.
The Raiders junior grabbed fifth in the 200 in 22.22, and he anchored the 4x400 relay that placed fifth.
“Placing at New Englands was what I have been working so hard for all season long,” said Pater. “Our 4x400 relay team also placed very well, which we were super proud. It was my last time running with those guys so that race meant a lot to me.”
The 4x400 team of Aden Pemble, Patrick Walsh, Kaiden Nobrega and Pater grabbed bronze in 3:21.52.
“We had been preparing a lot for this day, and each of us worked extremely hard to be in the position that we are in today,” said Pemble. “Going into today we were seeded fourth in all of New England, and we knew that we could do even better than our seeding time. I knew that today was going to be the most competitive race of the season for us. We had to remember to just stay focused and to run our race.
“My family and friends have always told my teammates and I from the start to run our race and that is exactly what we did today. I tried my hardest to put my teammates in the best position possible to win for one last time. If we do not go to Nationals this outdoor season, then this will have been the last time we all raced together. We all have come a long way together. Words can not begin to describe the relationship us four have built with each other. It is unbreakable, even when we are off the track.
BARD FINISHES STRONG
North Andover star thrower Jenna Bard closed out her high school career in impressive fashion.
The senior Eagle-Tribune All-Star placed fourth in the shot put with a 38-6.25. She also threw 105-4 in the discus.
“Today was so fun at the end of the day, facing some of the best throwers and sweetest competitors there are,” said Bard. “I felt like this was a good way to end my season. I threw the best I could, and I placed. I’m proud of myself and I’m proud of the footsteps I took into making the best legacy I could for myself. I want to thank my coach, Connor Meehan, for always reminding me about who I am and always reminding me to build my legacy.”
SOLID FINISH FOR DANIS
School record-setting Eagle-Tribune All-Star Briana Danis closed out her junior senior in strong fashion.
Danis took fourth in the discus with a throw of 121-1. She also threw the shot put 34-4.
“New Englands was pretty exciting,” said Danis. “Since COVID didn’t allow for the meet the last few years, this was my first time competing at the New England meet. Unfortunately I did not perform how I wanted to today, but I’m still very happy to have placed, and I’m looking forward to next year’s competition.”
