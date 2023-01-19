METHUEN – As frustrating as it might have been to play three full periods and a 4-on-4 overtime without a goal, sometimes you have to tip your cap to the goalies.
Methuen and Haverhill skated away with the scoreless stalemate. Neither was satisfied, yet each had to be happy with the compete level, if not the final result.
“Both of us had good games. It’s definitely nerve-wracking but you have to keep your composure and keep playing your game,” said Hillie goalie Dylan Soucy, who turned aside all 30 Methuen shots he faced. “Personally, I think it’s a good tie, but I think we could have buried a couple and come out with a win. Overall, it was a pretty positive game. I think our team has definitely improved a lot. It’s been pretty positive. We just have to keep rolling.”
The teams met three times last year, each a hard-fought, one-goal affair.
So, the tight battle on Thursday night was no surprise. These teams seemingly always come to play.
“It’s the best rivalry. We all know each other. I’ve played in tournaments with most of their guys. It’s just a fun time,” said Ranger goalie Owen O’Brien, who was sharp in a 17-stop night. “I just do what I have to do.”
Methuen dominated the first 15 minutes of play, pounding Soucy with shots, especially during a five-minute power play.
The Rangers just couldn’t crack the ice.
O’Brien had his chances to shine in the second when the 5-2-1 Hillies hit their best stride. The sophomore was totally up to the task.
The Hillies had their lone power play of the night in the middle period, holding the puck in the Ranger end for the first 90 seconds, only to be turned away by O’Brien.
Ranger Zack Anderson found himself on a short-handed breakaway to end the 5-on-4 but Soucy stoned him, keeping things even through two.
Haverhill’s best chance came in the third when Nick DiBurro raced down right wing and whistled a laser that was labeled for the top corner. O’Brien somehow got his paddle on it.
Each team had chances in the 4-on-4 OT, but again neither goalie would budge.
Anderson and Quinn Ronan broke in on a 2-on-1 for the Rangers, while Hillie Jake Costa picked up a steal in the Methuen zone and sent a shot that Jax Mulligan re-directed.
“The rivalry is back. They’re feeling good. We’ve got a winning record,” said Ranger coach Bill Blackwell. “It will be fun next time too.”
