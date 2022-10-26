Northern Essex Community College freshman Sam DeAmorim, of North Andover, was named NJCAA Men’s Soccer Player of the Week after a huge week for the Knights.
NECC went 2-1 over the week to wrap up the regular season at 7-5. DeAmorim recorded five goals and an assist, which included a hat trick and assist in the Knights' 6-2 over Springfield Tech. He follow that up with the lone goal in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Bristol.
His final tally of the week was a highlight reel bicycle kick that in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to perennial Region 21 power Bunker Hill Community College.
The Knights concluded the season on Tuesday night, falling in penalty kicks to Holyoke Community College in the quarterfinal round of the Region 21 Tournament. After 110 minutes of soccer the game was tied 1-1 before Holyoke advanced to the semi-finals with a 4-3 advantage in penalty kicks.
NECC finished the season with a 7-5-1 record and finished fourth in the Region 21 regular season standings.
