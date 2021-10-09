Dean Murphy is a Lawrence native and a Lawrence police officer.
And for the last 18 years he has run the Boston Marathon, always for a charity. The Boys & Girls Club in Lawrence is the beneficiary again in 2021.
I asked him some questions about his devotion to the race, helping others, and particularly those in Lawrence as he gears for the Boston Marathon on Monday.
Q: Why do you do this, the punishment to your body for 18 years and counting?
A: “Initially I thought it would be a fun experience to run Boston. I had always seen it on TV as a kid and thought it was an amazing event. I found that I like the mental and physical challenge of the Marathon. Over the years I have had the chance to run Boston with family, friends and other Lawrence Police officers and have made numerous connections with others who have shared the same unique experience. “
Q: Tell me about your first marathon and that experience?
A: “My first Marathon in 2004 was the hardest and longest race I have ever had. The physical toll it took on me was completely unexpected and worse than anything I had ever experienced. When I finally recovered, I decided that could not be my Boston Marathon experience so I signed up again in 2005. After that, I decided it was something I wanted to do for as long as I could.”
Q: Why the connection to Boys & Girls Club?
A: “As a kid growing up in the city, I went to the Boys & Girls club for fun. As I grew up and became a Lawrence Police Officer, I realized that most of the kids that go to the Club go because they have to; they need a safe place to play, help with school work, meals, and mentors. I know that without the Club, some of these kids would have nowhere to go and could end up on the wrong path. I have seen firsthand how much the kids that go to the Club benefit from their programs. I take great pride in my connection with and fundraising for the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence.”
Q: Tell us about your best Boston Marathon run?
A: “My best run of all time was 2018. It was not my best time. It was the worst weather you could possibly imagine — it was cold and windy with torrential rain. There were less fans than I had ever seen. In spite of those things, it was my best run because I ran the entire race with my wife by my side for her first Boston Marathon.”
Q: How has the support been from your buddies on the force?
A: “I have always had the support of the entire Lawrence Police Department. I have trained and run the Marathon with several other Lawrence Police Officers over the years. I always see members of the department along the Marathon route working to protect the runners and fans.
“The Lawrence Police Department supports not only me, but also the Club. Over the years, the members of the Lawrence Police Department have been the strongest supporters of my fundraising efforts for the Lawrence Boys & Girls Club. Their support truly reflects how important it to the Lawrence Police to support each other and to and create and maintain a positive relationships between the police and the youth in the city.”
Q: Do you have a goal when you run each year in terms of time?
A: “My goals change each year. I always want to run a faster race and break my PR, but I have learned that there are a lot of factors that go into preparation and into race day. My ultimate goal every year is to finish the race I started to the best of my ability.”
Q: What has running marathons done for your health?
A: “The Marathon is not only physically but mentally challenging. Running and training for the Marathon for so long has kept me in good shape. It has taught me that any run is better than none. Completing such a challenging race reminds me every year that you can do anything you put your mind to.”
Q: What about last year and virtual Boston Marathon?
A: “The Virtual Marathon experience was brutal. Mapping out my own course, dealing with traffic, running without crowd support or event support like water stations was hard. It really showed how important those parts of the race are. “
Q: How has this race on Monday become special for you?
A: “It will feel great to be back where it started. I am excited to get back to the way it should be out on the course. I expect the fans will be just as excited as the runners and that it will be a truly memorable race.”
Q: How long will this continue, running Boston for charity (Boys Club)?
A: “I have no plans of stopping.”
If you’d like to donate
To donate to Dean Murphy’s cause, the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, you can open this link: https:// linkprotect.cudasvc.com
