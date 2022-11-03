Last year the Red Sox signed starting pitcher James Paxton to a one-year, $6 million contract knowing it was likely he’d miss most, if not all, of the season working his way back from Tommy John surgery.
The short-term deal was really a long-term investment, a chance to buy low on a veteran starting pitcher with a proven track record of success in hopes that he might become an impact arm once healthy. If the Red Sox liked what they saw during his recovery they would have a chance to exercise two club option years worth $13 million per year. If not, they could decline the club options and give Paxton a chance to either stick around on a one-year, $4 million player option or try his luck in free agency.
So what’s it going to be? We’ll know soon enough.
A decision on Paxton’s future with the Red Sox is imminent, as all club and player options must be exercised within five days of the World Series’ conclusion. Given that Paxton did not pitch in 2022 and saw his recovery derailed by a Grade 2 lat tear in late August, there’s little to go off in terms of his ability to contribute going forward.
At this point only the Red Sox know for sure what they’re working with.
When healthy Paxton has proven he can be a solid mid-rotation arm. In nine big league seasons he’s posted a career record of 57-33 with a 3.59 ERA and 831 strikeouts over 754.2 innings. Before his recent run of injuries he’d never posted an ERA above 4.00 in his career, and in his last full season in 2019 he went 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA with 182 strikeouts over 150.2 innings for the New York Yankees.
That year he also played a key role in New York’s postseason rotation, starting Games 2 and 5 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros and earning the win in Game 5 to stave off elimination.
The trouble with Paxton is it’s not clear if he’ll ever be that guy again. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season Paxton was limited to just 20.1 innings over five starts, and then the following year he blew out his elbow just two innings into his first and only start of 2021. Now after missing all of 2022, he’s only made six starts over the past three years and will be 34 by the time the new season begins.
Complicating matters is the fact that Boston’s starting rotation is already in a state of flux. Chris Sale will theoretically be back, but he’s as big an injury question mark as Paxton at this point. Nick Pivetta will presumably return, and rookie standout Brayan Bello should have a chance to start the year in the rotation.
After that? Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill are all free agents, and Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck’s future roles have yet to be determined. and that’s before factoring in the pitchers the Red Sox could conceivably pursue in free agency or via the trade market.
Where Paxton fits into the picture isn’t clear. Committing $26 million over two years to a pitcher with as extensive an injury history as Paxton is incredibly risky, but if he can get back on the mound and pitch to his potential it could also be a steal. Declining the options and getting him back on a one-year, $4 million prove it deal could be an even bigger steal, but in either case there’s risk he could break down again.
Either way, the Red Sox bought themselves a year’s trial to work with Paxton and do their due diligence. Now it’s officially decision time, and by the end of next week we’ll know if the club thinks that was money well spent.
