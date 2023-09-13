NORTH ANDOVER — Brendan Dee wanted to make sure the streak continued.
Over the past 20 years, North Andover boys soccer has never lost to Central Catholic, according to Scarlet Knights coach Kyle Wood.
On Tuesday night, Dee, a junior, scored the Knights’ second and third goals, the latter a much needed insurance tally coming with four minutes left to lift North Andover to a 3-1 win over their Merrimack Valley Conference rivals held at Walsh Stadium.
“We have never lost to them,” said Dee, before goalie James Yonchak added, “And we’re (not) going to either.”
The win pushes North Andover to a strong 2-0-2 start, which includes a 3-0 win over Westford Academy and ties against Methuen (0-0) and Acton-Boxboro (1-1). In the team’s four games, the Knights have given up just two goals, both coming on penalty kicks, including Central’s Daniel Withka, which cut the deficit in half coming with 12 minutes left.
Eight minutes after that PK goal, Yonchak punted the ball out past midfield and Dee corralled it between two defenders, before cutting back and unleashing a shot that landed inside the far right post for his second goal of the game.
“I saw that his momentum was kind of moving a little bit too much to one side, so I was able to tap on the brakes a little bit, let him go by me so I could get a little bit of space and get the shot off with my left foot,” described Dee.
After the teams played to a scoreless half, North Andover got on the board in the sixth minute as Yotam Dayan took a nice feed from William Slayton, and buried a shot just inside the far right corner.
About 15 minutes later, Dee pounced on a rebound, which originally came off a throw-in by teammate Brennan Holt, to make it 2-0.
Before the season started, Dee was never in the team’s offensive plans.
“Brendan is a big, tall strong kid, who is still getting used to his body,” said North Andover head coach Kyle Wood. “Originally we had penciled him in for defense and would be a big, tough defender. I’ve got quite a few talented defenders, so we decided to put him up top and he came through tonight big time.”
Although Central did make things interesting for a bit with the PK goal, North Andover was in complete control of this game from start to finish. The Knights’ three defenders Colin Willoe, Jared Simoneau and Max Polonsky played very well in front of Yonchak, who turned away the four shots he saw to help the Knights extend their unbeaten streak to four games to start this season.
“I don’t think we’re surprised (with our strong start),” said Dee. “We’re a team with a lot of ability and we have been working all summer. I think it’s kind of expected actually, at least for us.”
Central, who defeated Lawrence in its opener, couldn’t get much going offensively.
“We’re young and we’re also trying to find a lot of spots. We graduated 18 seniors over the last two years with nine last year so were trying to find a new core. Guys are learning and they put in a good fight towards the end,” said Central head coach John Sears. “I’m happy with the overall effort, but we’re a ground team and we’re not playing the ball to the ground as much as we should. That’s just something that we need to work on and improve on as the season goes.”
