SALEM, N.H. — The volleyball season is still very young.
Windham High has wasted little time developing a moniker for the 2022 campaign.
Thursday afternoon’s 3-1 win over Salem was proof positive that for the Jags, this spring is all about defend and conquer.
Defend their state championship, and again conquer the best opposition the Granite State can muster.
“Being defending champs in New Hampshire, we have to come out and we have to push to another undefeated season this year,” said Windham senior Cole Morris. “We’re trying to repeat. We’re trying to do the same thing we did last year, even though we lost important seniors. There’s no doubt in my mind we can do it again.”
For a while, it looked like Windham, now 2-0, was going to pound the previously 2-0 host Blue Devils right off their own floor.
The Jags ran off six straight points to grab a 16-11 lead in game 1.
Nick Furnari pounded three kills and a service ace as Windham finished the job, taking it 25-19.
It was more of the same in the second.
With Morris, Kyle Gschwend and Blake Dempsey roaming up front, the lead was 10-4 Windham early.
Dempsey was active and explosive, matching bombs with Blue Devils’ slugger Matt McCloskey (14 kills). But the Jags came in waves, with Furnari and Noah Allan activating with immediate dividends. One final Morris smash ended it at 25-18, lifting Windham to a 2-0 advantage.
“It was big to start off hot, get going really quick. It definitely boosted us. That energy is really important to us,” said Windham libero Braeden Manti. “They’re a good opponent, this is a big match for us. We lost a little bit (from last year). We have a lot of potential with our younger hitters.”
The bulk of Salem’s highlights on the evening came in the third as the hosts pounced on some uncharacteristic Windham miscues.
McCloskey ignited things for the Devils, who overcame an early 12-9 hole.
Matt Goetz, Nathan Sullivan and Jacob Grimes all pitched in crucial kills as Troy Deminico served out the 25-23 thriller.
Windham just came from all angles in the fourth.
Allan owned the middle with four loud kills and a block. Furnari, Dempsey and Bradyn Carey all got into the act, closing it out at 26-24.
“I think we just let the energy drop a little bit in the third set,” said Gschwend. “We thrive when we’re all together and going at it as a team. If we let that energy drop, we suffer a little. But once we get it back together, we’re running.
“In the fourth game, we definitely brought the energy up. We had 12 errors in the third set. If we clean those up like we did in the fourth set, we’ll take the win every time.”
The Jaguars, who got 28 assists from Gschwend and 20 digs from Manti, were certainly pleased with the win.
“This is always an exciting match,” Gschwend said. “Salem always has a bunch of athletic guys, always puts together a good team, and we’re town rivals as it is. It’s always fun and it’s definitely an important match.
“There’s definitely a lot of pressure on us. Everyone is gunning for us. But we like that pressure.”
Windham 3, Salem 1
Kills: W — Nick Furnari 10, Noah Allan 5; S — Matt McCloskey 14
Blocks: W — Allan 2; S — Nate Sullivan 5
Assists: W — Kyle Gschwend 28; S — Tyler Valerio 23
Service points (aces): S — Phil Melo 5 (3)
Digs: W — Braeden Manti 20; S — Troy Deminico 8
Windham (2-0): 25 25 23 26 — 3
Salem (2-1): 19 18 25 24 — 1
