When North Andover boys lacrosse needs to shut down an opponent, coach Steve Zella know exactly who to call.
He calls on Tyler Fay.
“Tyler is the backbone of our defense for sure,” said Zella. “He guards every opponent’s best player, and either wins or neutralizes every matchup. He’s usually a mismatch in our favor. We trust him to get the job done. He plays through pain and he brings it every game, no matter what.”
Fay is the lock-down defensive ace for North Andover, which closed out the regular season with a 14-4 record and the No. 9 ranking in the MIAA’s Division 1 power rankings. The MIAA is expected to release its boys and girls lacrosse tournament pairings on Friday.
“The team is ready and prepared for the tournament,” said Fay. “Everyone is rested, ready to grind and will be very, very intense. We knew we were going to be a very strong team from the beginning, with many returning starters. But when we came out in our first game and beat Central Catholic by 11 goals (19-8) to start the year, I knew we could be a top team.”
Defense has been a key to North Andover’s success. The Scarlet Knights have allowed just 6.3 goals per game (113 goals in 18 games), while scoring 12.3 goals a game (221 goals). They have allowed six or fewer goals in seven games, and have allowed double-digit goals to an opponent just once all season, and won that game 20-10. They have six wins by 10 or more goals.
Leading the way is Fay, who is in his second season as North Andover’s top defender. He leads the team in ground balls (158), while scoring one goal and adding five assists. He has an MVC All-Star last spring, after losing his sophomore season to the COVID pandemic.
Fay admits he became a defender as a youngster for less than glamorous reasons.
“I’ve played lacrosse since first grade, and I became a defender in my first year because I was a slower kid at the time,” he said. “But I was very scrappy, so coaches always seemed to place me at defense, which now I’m very happy they did.”
What does Fay believe makes a great defender?
“To be a good defender, it’s all about putting yourself in a position to succeed,” he said. “You need to be able to force the offense to go where you want them to go, so they are forced to pass it or you take the ball from them. I think my best quality as a defender is the ability to strip the ball from opposing teams and get my offense those extra possessions.
“I enjoy guarding the other teams’ best player, because I want to be able to affect the game as much as possible and help my team win in any way I can. I’m never nervous or stressed when guarding another team’s best player because of my preparation and the amount of information I know.
When in need, Fay will also step in and take faceoffs.
“If we are struggling on faceoffs, he will take them for us,” said Zella. “He will body the opponent up and take the ball away from him. Wherever Tyler is, I’m always confident he will win his matchup. and he’s a ground ball machine.”
Now, Fay will only be satisfied with one end to the season.
“My entire goal is to win a state championship, as winning is everything for us,” he said. “We will put in as much work and time as possible to try to achieve this goal.”
MASS. GIRLS CONTENDERS
The Central Catholic girls lacrosse team appears ready to contend for a state title. The Raiders entered Wednesday’s regular season finale against Austin Prep with an 18-0-1 record and the No. 5 spot in the MIAA’s Division 1 power ranking.
The only game the Raiders won by fewer than 10 goals in May was against Andover (14-9 win).
Nicolette Licare (52 goals), Kerri Finneran (49 goals) and Grace Lydon (42 goals) are all among the most dangerous scorers in the state.
Andover (11-7) won three of its last four and 6 of 8 to close out the regular season, with the only losses to Central and Billerica (14-4). The Golden Warriors are ranked No. 21 in the MIAA rower rankings.
Leading the way for the Warriors are Tess Gobiel, who has scored an area-high 64 goals, along with Hayley Carver (42 goals) and Hailey Doherty (17 goals).
North Andover (9-10) has struggled down the stretch, but remain in the tournament hunt as the No. 23 team in the Division 1 power ranking. Janie Papell (51 goals) is among the best scorers in the region.
MASS. BOYS CONTENDERS
North Andover is the top-ranked local team at No. 9 in Division 1. Leading the Scarlet Knights are Charlie Dean (38 goals), Patrick Roy (36 goals), Jake Lins (24 goals) and Ollie Litster (30 goals).
Andover remains in the hunt at 9-7. The Golden Warriors earned a 9-8 upset win over North Andover on May 17, and are No. 16 in the power rankings. Kiernan Florio is Andover’s top scorer, but the team hasn’t reported complete stats.
Central Catholic (6-10, No. 24) and Methuen (8-9, No. 28) are on the tourney bubble.
Whittier is 11-7, but ranked No. 30 in the Division 4 power rankings.
TWITTER: DWillisET
