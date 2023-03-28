I can hear it now: "Here he goes again."
“He” is me.
“Goes again” is, well, defending what appears to be the indefensible Bill Belichick.
But I’ll give it the old college try.
I start by saying, maybe disarming the critics a bit, that Bill Belichick is indeed in a slump.
The frustrating, disappointing and quite frankly, embarrassing 2022 season, was all on him.
It was the opposite of what we’ve been used to, which his precision, discipline and winning football.
Disjointed from Day 1.
While there have been embarrassing and painful moments during the Patriots Dynasty, including Spygate, the loss to the Giants and ending the perfect season, “Fourth and 2” in Indianapolis, the Malcolm Butler benching, the “Miami Miracle,” etc., Belichick has been able to get his franchise to move on from experiences that have killed other franchises.
The most recent example?
The “Seattle Seahawks Dynasty” turned into the dynasty-that-never-was when instead of handing the ball to Marshawn Lynch, Russell Wilson threw an interception at the goal line.
Since Tom Brady’s exodus – I know, this feeds the “other” side, but it must be acknowledged – the Patriots, overall, have been average (25 wins and 27 losses), the absolute worst place for a professional sports franchise to linger.
It’s not that simple, though, because 2021 was pretty damn good for awhile, until the Buffalo Bills exposed them a few times, never punting in both games, in December and January.
But we took the Bills’ debacles as “They are not ready for prime time” and “They are moving in the right direction.” And with Belichick’s touch, they will start competing with the AFC elites.
It never happened. In fact, worse, they dropped a peg or two.
In fact, much worse, the 2022 Patriots were the antithesis of all the Belichick teams in New England.
Mac Jones was frustrated and not afraid to show it.
After being among the top 10 least penalized teams for the past eight years they were among the top 10 penalized teams.
And the historically strong finishing Patriots were 2-5 from Thanksgiving through the end of the season.
As for when or how it all feel apart last year can be pinpointed on Belichick’s decision to “try” elite defensive coordinator Matt Patricia his offensive play-caller.
While it not only seemed like a weird, oddball move, a small percentage of people, including me, figured Belichick knew what he was doing.
To their credit, the vast majority of people disagreed from the start. And they were correct in the move, which turned out being an unmitigated disaster.
Which brings to the crux of this column:
Belichick deserves a Mulligan for 2022. And with Bob Kraft as owner, he is getting one.
This is to condone that the Patriots head coach has carte blanche in mediocrity, to pass Don Shula’s all-time wins, or whatever.
Belichick had a bad year, and if you want to get technical, his humongous free agent purchases two years ago were pretty bad, too.
But, on paper, Belichick has addressed some of those bad decisions with new blood on the staff (see Bill O’Brien) and in free agency.
I’m guessing he was humbled, too, having to admit he made a few, big-time mistakes.
When Belichick was asked why fans should believe in him and this team in 2023, he said “The last 25 years.”
He probably should’ve said “The first 20 years,” but point taken.
Honestly, there wasn't a good answer to that one. He's no Rex Ryan when it comes to fake jargon.
In the what-have-you-done-for-me-lately world we live in, we forget how 12 or 13 wins were akin to breathing. That while Tom Brady, obviously deserves credit for making everyone better, Belichick's military-like thumb/control, like it or lump it, on this franchise was as important in the consistency.
It doesn’t matter, though. Talk is cheap. It always has been around this franchise.
And I’m betting on Belichick, because of nearly quarter-century of past history here, to the right ship. Still.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
