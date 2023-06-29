FENWAY PARK – When did Major League Baseball become the National Football League around here?
I mean, I get it, we’re crazy about sports and overreact – good and bad – to it all.
But really, when did losing one, two or even three baseball games in late June, become akin to the New England Patriots being way-laid by the Buffalo Bills in late November?
Whenever and whatever the reason, we are at that point probably because of the appearance that this Red Sox team is trending sideways instead of up.
This October will be the four-year anniversary of Chaim Bloom’s reign as President of Baseball Operations.
And the Red Sox have absolutely nothing to show for it.
Right?
Oh … wait a minute … you’re bad, the Red Sox did make an unexpected run at the World Series in 2021, his second year, blowing a 2-1 lead in the ALCS against the Houston Astros.
We seem to forget that year and that incredible excitement around here.
But, remember, we win championships around here or we suck.
The Red Sox entered the halfway point at 40-40 before Game 2 of the Marlins series, about where I had them pegged, chasing that final Wild Card spot.
Apparently, I was in the minority, because the Red Sox Nation is in a bad place.
Admittedly, losing is one thing, but some of the losses have looked ugly and sloppy, particularly on the defensive side.
But the real problems of this team have been much bigger than a Tristan Casas’ blunder in the hole or the merry-go-round at the most important position on the field, shortstop.
Which brings us back to Bloom.
I mean, four years is a decent body of work, right?
Yes. But if we’re being honest, there have been a few extenuating circumstances beyond his control.
While he made the Mookie Betts trade, he inherited the thought of trading him by Red Sox ownership. In fact, he probably gave them a legitimate answer when they asked him how he could get it done and make them look not-so-bad.
Trading Betts was one thing, an MVP and Hall of Fame-caliber guy, but being forced to throw in David Price, who had $96 million owed to him (Red Sox agreed to eat $36 million), which helped keep the Red Sox under the luxury tax but killed any chance of getting back elite prospects.
While Alex Verdugo has been pretty good, catcher Connor Wong decent, and Jeter Downs (since released) a disappointment, nobody could plausibly argue in 2023 against the Dodgers winning that trade.
The other big inherited “problem” was Chris Sale’s 5-year, $145 million extension, which was signed seven months before Bloom took over.
That albatross, due to injury after injury, has hampered Bloom’s ability to get another guy.
Which brings us to the other “problem,” one that we can’t really pin on Bloom either … Xander Bogaerts free agency.
He signed a 6-year, $120 million extension in May of 2019, five months before Bloom joined the franchise.
While that deal was great value, there was one stipulation that changed everything— an opt-out after year three.
Bogaerts, indeed, outperformed the contract and everything changed, as in the amount of years – 11!? – he signed for.
Bloom was not going to sign Bogaerts for 8, 9 or 10 years for two big reasons: The Red Sox had to make a decision on Rafael Devers, who could become a free agent after the 2023 season and they drafted Marcus Mayer, one of the top prospects in the game, also a shortstop.
As difficult as it was to lose the leader of the franchise, did they have another choice?
Sure, they could’ve gone well over the luxury tax and signed both Bogaerts and Devers to a combined $60 million per year deals, and dealt Mayer away, but that’s not why Bloom was hired here.
Red Sox ownership wanted him to develop talent, and win by spending semi-smart, unlike the previous president Dave Dombrowski, who had 0.0 problem with trading very good minor leaguers and signing free agents at top dollar.
We could go through all of Bloom’s signings – Kike Hernandez good, Corey Kluber very bad, Masataka Yoshida very good, etc. – one by one and I’m guessing most would be acceptable.
The Trevor Story injury, which also probably played into the Bogaerts exodus, hasn’t helped Bloom’s cause. Remember, this is an all-star caliber player who is a 25-homer/80-RBI guy when healthy.
When he returns, probably by August 1, he could repair the Red Sox shortstop problem immediately, also adding a more consistent punch.
The bottom line is the Red Sox have to be better. Bloom has to be better, probably needing to make a move or two so there can be some enticing baseball in September.
I just don’t think too many things out of Bloom’s control have affected this team’s problems. Maybe, with the right addition and some good health, the Red Sox might be a pretty good team.
On the other hand, if you want to talk about Red Sox ownership’s hand in this “mediocre mess,” you may have a point.
Maybe that’s next.
