Take a look around at the absolutely loaded field in this weekend’s 12th annual Joseph F. Healey Memorial Golf Championship.
It’s stacked.
Defending champ Aiden Azevedo of Haverhill knows it, too.
“It’s a better field than last year, but that only makes you try harder,” said Azevedo, who plays out of Atkinson Country Club, which will host Sunday’s championship final round.
“The first year I played in 2019, it was Nick Maccario beating everyone up. Look at the guys playing, there are a bunch of good guys challenging him now.”
Check out the names in the field. There’s some heavy lumber, and of course, that starts with Bradford’s Maccario, who saw his run of four straight Healey tourney wins, ended by Azevedo last summer.
Recent New Hampshire Amateur champ Jack Pepin is slated to tee it up, so are Matt Gover and Evan Desjardins, each of whom found themselves in the match-play tree at Manchester Country Club last week.
There is a reason for the upswing in talent in the Healey field.
“The Healey, for the first time, is being recognized by the World Amateur Gold Rankings, and that’s huge,” said Azevedo, who just finished up his freshman year at Bryant University. “There are really good players out there, I’m on the same level as they are. and I’m confident heading into it.”
Unlike a year ago, Azevedo is not exactly rolling into the Healey. Last week in the Mass. Amateur, he missed match-play by 15 shots, shooting 81-79 at the Essex County Club.
More recently, he shot 81-77 at the New England Amateur this week in Maine.
Instead of playing in the final round there on Thursday, Azevedo will be at the Atkinson CC range, looking to work out the kinks.
“I haven’t been playing great lately. I’ll go to the range to figure things out, and just get prepared,” Azevedo said. “I’ll look to fix the things that weren’t solid and do all I can do to be ready.”
Azevedo is by no means discouraged. In fact, he’s expecting big things in the Healey this weekend.
“Everyone has a little slump now and then. My swing can sometimes get a little defensive. Sometimes I don’t follow-through and make a committed golf swing. I end up making a bad shot,” he said. “These courses are local and familiar to me. I feel comfortable. Crystal is about 30 seconds from my house. I played my high school golf at Bradford and Atkinson is my home course. I know what I can do on these courses.”
A year ago, Azevedo shot a 1-under par, 54-hole total of 213 to knock off former Mass. Amateur champion Bill Drohen. It was a huge confidence boost. The “defending champ” tag is one he’s going to embrace.
“I accept being the defending champ. I know people will be watching,” said Azevedo. “I know how to play with the crowd watching, it won’t affect me now. My game may not be there yet, but my confidence is.”
