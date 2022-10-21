It wasn’t long, say a month, or maybe even two weeks, when Mac Jones stock took an Internet stocks of 2000-like tumble.
The Patriots almost beat the Packers before rushing the Lions and Browns.
Now he’s, well, a bum.
Am I overstating it? Maybe a little.
Of course, I’m not telling the entire story, the Bailey Zappe part.
He has looked poised. He’s made few, if any, mistakes. and the Patriots offense and quarterback haven’t looked this good since the 50-10 win, in Game No. 16 last year.
Funny. That game was also against another semi-horrible/horrible team, the then-2-14, eventual first-overall-picking Jacksonville Jaguars.
What has hurt Mac, or at least the perception of his abilities, is the expectations.
He not only was in the discussion for NFL Rookie of the Year in 2021, losing out to the guy who deserved it, Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase, but came to Foxborough in late July as if he swallowed the TB12 diet and workout plan, looking svelte and uber-committed to being the Patriots next franchise quarterback.
Then training camp happened. and he stunk.
Or, really, he struggled with the newness of it all, including the “new” offense and “new” stable of coaches at his beckon call, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.
In short, the Patriots put more on his plate, including decision-making, moving around (more), etc.
Patriots coaches basically took the diapers off of Mac and he was not the guy we saw for good chunks of 2021.
His decision-making, which we’ve learned here in New England means more than arm and mobility (overrated!), was questionable.
An argument could be made that this poor play in the home opener against the Dolphins and, in particular, the next home game against the Ravens played a big role in the Patriots losing.
Again, you could make the case that the Sophomore Jinx, or really Belichick asking more of his quarterback, has played a role in his early issues.
Which brings us back to the other guy, Zappe, who has done a few things, particularly on third down, that have a lot of New England thinking, “OK. I can see that working for a long time around here.”
Zappe has looked great. Clean. No dumb-dumb passes. And, best of all, winning.
But Mac is the one. For now.
He’s more than earned the right. He’s been through the ringer, a bit, and his teammates voted him captain, in Year 2, which is meaningful.
The irony of this all is Bill Belichick is probably loving it, the “Mac or Zappe” discussion.
Competition in practice is a good thing. So is the fact that Mac, who has much, much more to prove in the NFL, will not be gifted anything. To keep the job, and improve, Mac will have to earn it.
Isn’t that the way it’s supposed to be?
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
