The field was once again stacked for the Andover Boosters Meet, with so many of the top stars from across Eastern Mass., and beyond traveling to the Eugene V. Lovely Field track on Saturday.
For the hosts, it was far from just another invitational. The meaning was so much greater.
The Golden Warriors’ job was clear — defend their home.
“It was so important to me to represent Andover at a meet that means so much to the program,” said Andover’s Molly Kiley. “Going into my race, I felt especially fired up to go for the win, just like many of my teammates in their races because this meet means so much to us.”
Kiley’s dominant victory in the 2-mile was one of six individual or relay victories in a stellar performance for the Golden Warriors at the 67th annual Andover Boosters Meet.
“I’m proud to be able to defend our home track and show what Andover can do,” said Andover’s Colin Kirn. “It felt great to be able to take the race out fast and hold the lead on the home turf.”
Kiley was once again in stellar form, winning the 2-mile in a personal record 11:03.24, more than 33 seconds ahead of the No. 2 finisher.
“It felt very special and emotional to win at the Boosters meet,” said Kiley, “and run the school record my senior year.”
Kirn repeated as Andover Boosters champion in the 800, winning on Saturday with a PR 1:55.34, topping the No. 2 finisher by more than three seconds.
“It felt great to get a big win heading into MVCs and States,” said Kirn. “I think the confidence this gave me is going to be valuable for the end of the season. Hopefully I’m able to improve on what I did (Saturday), and end my high school career on a high note.”
Turning in pair of victories for the Golden Warriors was Neil Chowdhury. He won the 400 (49.89), then anchored the victorious spring medley relay (1:35.00). He was joined on the relay by Jason DeJesus, Kevin Shan and Jonathan Kang.
“It’s always special to get the opportunity to defend your home track,” said Chowdhury. “ I’m really glad that I was able to do so with a win in the 400 and an SMR nationals qualifier. As a team, we put up some great times yesterday, and I could not be more proud of all the sprinters. We can’t wait for the championship season meets to start.”
Also scoring big wins for the Golden Warriors were Harvey Lys in the high jump (6-2) and Ryan Swenson in the pole vault (12-6). Lys was also third in the long jump (20-11.25) and sixth in the 110 hurdles (15.75).
“We were very happy with how everyone performed,” said Ashley Sheldon, who placed second in the 100 hurdles (15.33) and high jump (5-4). “Some amazing personal records were made and everyone had a great time participating and watching the meet. There was amazing competition, and it was really fun to compete against athletes that we normally don’t see in our league meets. Even with the great competition, we still tried our best and finished strong.”
NORTH ANDOVER’S AGBOR SETS RECORD
Making some history was North Andover’s Caleb Agbor, who won the long jump with a school-record 22-8.25. That bested Matt Manteiga‘s old mark set in 2017.
“Breaking the school record in long jump feels like a vivid dream,” said Agbor, who was also third in the high jump with a 6-0. “When I jumped 22-8.25, and heard the official announce the mark, a rush of joy and gratitude flowed through my body. I say gratitude because all I wanted to do, and eventually did, was thank all my coaches, friends, and family. Without them I wouldn’t be setting a new school record.
“Winning boys long jump at the Andover Boosters Invitational was very exciting, and a big moment for me. Being that this is the first big meet this season, I know that my progression can only go up from here. A saying I’ve always kept in my head is, ‘The work you put in, in the shadows will eventually shine in the light.’ It was that time for me to shine at Andover Boosters.”
SCARLET KNIGHT JACQUES CALLS PR
North Andover’s Nate Jacques just knew it was going to be a special day on Saturday.
“Going into the (110) hurdles, I knew it was gonna be a PR day,” said Jacques. “Since I beat the top seed in a dual meet this past Wednesday, I knew there was a very high chance I was winning this thing. I felt great.
“In the prelims we were all racing into the wind. We all ran bad times. We also didn’t get much hurdle work before. By the finals, the wind had died down a bit for this race and I knew I was going to run well. Whenever I’m next to go on hurdlers, I always seem to kick it into another gear. Once I had cleared the final hurdle I had run a PR. Winning against this bunch of hurdlers felt good. They really pushed me to find that extra gear. This was a good test before leagues and states.
Cody Carbone added the other Scarlet Knight win, taking the long jump (22-8.25).
METHUEN SPRINTERS SWEEP DASH
The Methuen High dynamic sprint duo of senior Darwin Jimenez and Lauren Quarm once again probed to be virtually unstoppable.
Jimenez, a senior, won the 100 dash (11.06) — besting teammate and runner-up Josh Kwakye (11.29) — and was second in the 200 (22.42).
Quarm, a freshman, won the 100 dash (12.42).
“My mom and grandma were both very good sprinters, so I’ve always yearn to be better than them,” said Quarm. “When I’m running, I think of them and want to perform to the best of my ability. I’m really proud that I’ve broken two meet records for my freshman year. I looks forward to continue to improve.”
The Methuen coaches were thrilled with the Rangers’ performance.
“Today was all about perseverance and running for a place not time,” said Methuen coach Brittany Carpio. “The wind conditions weren’t great and our athletes needed to figure out how to work through adversity.
“Lauren and Darwin continue to show that they are the top in the state when it comes to sprinting. I was very impressed with Josh Kwakye, as he proved to himself that he can overcome a bad race and not feeling 100 percent. He placed second coming out of the unseeded section of the 100. Sophomore Juan Polanco may not have placed today, but pushed himself to be in the mix with the top sprinters in the 200 and 400 setting two huge PRs.”
DAIGLE TITLE LEADS CENTRAL CATHOLIC
Facing off against a few longtime rivals, Central Catholic’s Macy Daigle came through on Saturday, winning the high jump with a 5-4 on tries (Daigle hit the height on her first attempt).
“It was great win,” said Daigle. “There was lots of very strong competition, and it was a preview of what states will look like. I was hoping to jump 5-6 again, but I was really satisfied with my performance, keeping a clean sheet up through 5-4. I’m looking forward to the next big meet as well.”
Central Catholic’s other win was the 4x400, with Katherine Ciesielski, Laura Fennessy, Rayniah Mercedat and VeraliePerrier earning the win in 4:07.40.
Perrier also took second in both the long jump (17-11.25) and 400 (58.06).
“I am so proud of my team,” said Perrier. “We fought through the heat to earn new PR’s and give it our all. We are excited to keep this great momentum going into MVC’s next Saturday.”
Also impressive was Raider Anya Neira, who was second in the 200 (26.00) and fourth in the triple jump (36-3).
“It was a really good day for me,” said Neira. “I placed in all my events and I keep surpassing my individual PRs in the 200 and triple jump. I’m so proud of myself and can’t wait to see what I can do in these upcoming meets. Even with the tough weather, my team competed really well and we looked strong. I am proud of my teammates and can’t wait to watch them keep excelling.”
Andover Boosters Boys
Area top-6 placers:
Pole vault: 1. Ryan Swenson (Andover) 12-6, 2. Ethan Belongia (North Andover) 12-6, 3. Dylan Lebiedz (Central Catholic) 12-0, 4. William Rizos (CC) 11-0, 5. Patrick Nugent 10-6; Shot put: 3. Thomas Galusha (Central Catholic) 50-4.5; Discus: 2. Keenan Gosselin (NA) 145-9, 3. Nathan Jacques (NA) 142-9, 5. Nolan Locke (NA) 133-11; Javelin: 1. Colby Carbone (NA) 154-9, 5. Christian Anziani (Methuen) 137-1; Long jump: Caleb Agbor (NA) 22-8.25, 2. Drew Wester (NA) 21-11, 3. Harvey Lys (And) 20-11.25, 5. Henry Metiver (Lawrence) 20-8.5; Triple jump: 5. Cam Garth (And) 41-9.5; High jump: 1. Lys (And) 6-2, 3. Agbor (NA) 6-0, 5. Zach Traficante (NA) 6-0
110 hurdles: 1. Jacques (NA) 14.93, 2. Patrick Allardi (And) 15.396. Lys (And) 15.74; 100 meters: 1. Darwin Jimenez (Met) 11.06, 2. Joshua Kwakye (Met) 11.29; Mile: None; 4x100relay: 4. North Andover 44.45; 400: 1. Neil Chowdhury (And) 49.89; 400 hurdles: 5. Ibrahima Ba (Met) 1:01.30, 6. Jon Ryan 1:01.40; 800: 1. Colin Kirn (And) 1:55.34, 5. Jacob Chisholm (And) 1:59.50; 200: 1. Nataenel Vigo catala (Haverhill) 22.32, 2. Jimenez (Met) 22.42, 5. Elgin Ekwi (Met) 23.00; 2-mile: None; 4x400 relay: 2. North Andover 3:35.84; SMR: 1. Andover (Jason DeJesus, Kevin Shan, Jonathan Kang, Chowdhury) 1:35.00; 4x800: 4. Haverhill 8:46.89, 6. North Andover 9:01.17
Andover Boosters Girls
Area top-6 placers:
Pole vault: 2. Lily Brown (Andover) 10-6, 3. Gabby Bresnick (And) 10-0, 4. Sophia Hutchins (And) 10-0, 5. Alexandra Shea (North Andover) 9-6, 6. Marissa Olson (And) 8-6; Shot put: 3. Maddy Goncalves (Haverhill) 36-2.25, 5. Elif Altunkilic (NA) 32-8.75; Discus: 5. Kathleen Yates (And) 104-1; Javelin: 5. Franchesca Thurston (Central Catholic) 99-0, 6. Altunkilic (NA) 97-3; Long jump: 2. Veralie Perrier (CC) 17-11.25, 6. Lindsay Neyman (NA) 16-11.5; Triple jump: 4. Anya Neira (CC) 36-3, 5. Ashley Sheldon (And) 35-7; High jump: 1. Macy Daigle (CC) 5-4, 2. Sheldon (And) 5-4
100 hurdles: 2. Sheldon (And) 15.33, 6. Sophia Silletti (NA) 16.66; 100 meters: Lauren Quarm (Methuen) 12.42, 4. JJ Conteh (And) 12.72, 6. Shelby Nassar (NA) 13.02; Mile: None; 4x100 relay: 4. North Andover 51.43, 5. Central Catholic 51.82; 400: 2. Veralie Perrier (CC) 58.06; 400 hurdles: 3. Janessa Duran (CC) 1:08.76, 4. Michaela Buckley (And) 1:09.17; 800: None; 200: 2. Neira (CC) 26.00, 4. Rayniah Mercedat (CC) 26.81; 2-mile: 1. Molly Kiley (And) 11.03.24, 4. Mary Lonergan (And) 12:16.05, 5. Catherine Roche (NA) 12:22.49, 6. Olivia Guillet (CC) 12:25.66; 4x400 relay: 1. Central Catholic (Katherine Ciesiekski, Laura Fennessy, Mercedat, Perrier) 4:07.40, 2. Haverhill 4:07.29; 4x800: 3. Andover 10:56.10, 5. Methuen 11:45.15; SMR: 2. Andover 1:53.46, 6. North Andover 2:04.14
