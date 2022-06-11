NEEDHAM — It’s getting progressively more difficult to come up with superlatives to match the performance of Catholic Memorial ace Nick DiRito. and Central Catholic learned that in difficult fashion on Saturday.
With a berth in the MIAA Division 1 Final Four on the line, DiRito was nothing short of brilliant, tossing a complete-game three-hitter in the Knights’ 9-1 quarterfinal win over Central Catholic, at Babson College’s Govini Field.
No. 3 Catholic Memorial (18-5) will take on No. 2 Taunton (20-3) in a D1 semifinal, date and time TBA. No. 11 Central Catholic ends its season at 16-9.
CM broke the game open with four runs in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth. That was more than enough support for DiRito.
The 6-2, 185-pound righthander, who will pitch for UMass Lowell next year, walked three and struck out 14 Raiders, including six straight at one point.
“The two most dominant performances (by a pitcher) I’ve seen, are (DiRito) in the first game of the season and him again today,” said Central Catholic coach John Sexton. “He’s the best I’ve seen since Sebastian Keane (North Andover/Northeastern) and Mike Vasile (BC High/Virginia). He’s that good.”
Back on April 8, in the season-opened for both teams, DiRito went five innings, striking out 10. He got no decision in Central Catholic’s 4-3 win in 10 innings.
On Saturday, DiRito was even better. After giving up a leadoff single to Central senior Kyle Espinola, DiRito proceeded to strikeout out the next six batters he faced.
Things wouldn’t get better for the heart of the Central Catholic batting order. The 3-4-5 hitters were a combined 0-9, with 9 strikeouts.
“Like I said, he’s really good and today wasn’t our day,” said Sexton.
The only Raider making solid contact was junior Jeremy Delacruz, who had two of his team’s three hits.
For a while, it appeared the game was destined to be a classic pitchers’ duel. Central Catholic starter Francisco Melendez retired five of the first six batters he faced before running into control problems.
With two out in the bottom of the second, Melendez suddenly couldn’t find the strike zone, walking two batters and hitting a third to load the bases.
Sexton wasted no time making a move, bringing on senior captain Ryan Cloutier in relief. Cloutier put out the fire, getting DiRito (1 for 3, 3 RBI) to fly out to end the inning.
The game remained scoreless into the bottom of the fourth, when the wheels came off defensively for Central Catholic, leading to four unearned runs.
“Our pitching and defense has been really strong all year and we made a couple of mistakes in that inning,” said Sexton. “And when you’re facing a pitcher like (DiRito), four runs can seem like eight runs.”
Central gathered itself and struck back in the top of the 5th. Antonopoulos drew a leadoff walk and pinch-runner Alexander Iannessa moved up second on a single by Delacruz.
A walk to Espinola loaded the bases and Iannessa later scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 4-1. But that was all the offense the Raiders could muster. DiRito escaped the inning when he caught Cloutier looking at a fastball for strike three.
Catholic Memorial settled matters with a two-out rally in the bottom of the fifth. The big hit was a two-run single to center by DiRito off reliever Josh Florence. Senior Tom Goonan followed with an RBI single to make it 7-1.
The Knights would tack on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth off Central senior Thomas Green.
Catholic Memorial 9, Central Catholic 1
Division 1 Round of 8
Central Catholic (1): Esponola 2b 2-0-1, Kearney 1b 2-0-0, Cloutier rf/p 3-0-0, Savio dh 3-0-0, Normandie lf 3-0-0, Rickenbach c 3-0-0, Antonopoulos 1-0-0, Iannessa 0-1-0, Ferris 1-0-0, Delacruz ss 2-0-2, Maresca 1-0-0, Bishop cf 2-0-0, Gavriel 1-0-0. Totals 24-1-3
RBI: None
WP: DiRito; LP: Cloutier
Central Catholic: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
Catholic Memorial: 0 0 0 4 3 2 0 — 9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.