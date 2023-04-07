Dante Scarnecchia looks and acts like a happy, retired dude.
“I play pickle ball, golf a little bit and enjoy my grandchildren,” said the former Patriots long-time assistant coach, who has two young teenage grandkids local (daughter Lisa Scarnecchia-Simmer) and two infants in New Jersey (son Steve who works for N.Y. Jets).
He also said he’s around the “complex,” a lot, which probably means he’s got carte blanche, maybe offering tips here, eye-balling a few prospects, giving his nod of approval.
Well, on Thursday, he received elevated status:
Patriots Hall of Famer.
Patriots owner Bob Kraft stopped by the annual Patriots Hall of Fame committee lunch in which three former players or head coaches are nominated to be voted on by the fans.
He thanked the writers for aiding the “important” process and he had some breaking news, noting he has stepped in with “executive privilege” over the years to personally select a “contributor” to the franchise three different times.
Kraft added former owner Billy Sullivan in 2009, former radio play-by-play announcer Gil Santos in 2012, and then cheerleading coach/director Tracy Sormanti, who passed away from cancer in 2020 and inducted in 2021.
Kraft made Scarnecchia, who was part of the committee for the first time, his fourth “special” inductee.
“Dante has had as much to do with our success as anybody,” said Kraft.
Was the fix in? Probably.
The Patriots found a way to make this an easy announcement. Scarneckcia was probably induced to attend this meeting due to his history with offensive guard Logan Mankins.
He did support Mankins’ nomination – strongly – calling him one of the three best offensive linemen he ever coached, but Scarnecchia was there for a bigger reason.
“I’m shocked by this and very humbled,” said Scarnecchia.
Kraft joked that the franchise could probably still use him as the guiding force on the offensive line, but that ship has sailed.
Scarnecchia always said he could handle the day-to-day stuff. It’s the travel, late Sunday nights, and lockdown-mode.
Instead his agenda is pickle ball, golf and family.
Of course, there will be a special occasion this summer, when he will be expected to be at Gillette Stadium.
“I’ve been very lucky,” said Scarnecchia, who since 1982 has only had to move once – a three-year stint in Indianapolis – as an assistant coach in the NFL. “I don’t know what to say.”
I know what to say. Scarnecchia defined The Patriot Way, as much as Troy Brown, Tedy Bruschi, Julian Edelman, etc.
He quietly did his work and produced.
And his resume -- 11 Super Bowl trips-- while having coached under Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick, is unparalleled in the sport.
The fact his guys on the offensive line protected arguably the best quarterback of all-time better than anyone else ever has while doing a bang-up job running the football will never be lost on this franchise, thanks to his Hall of Fame day.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.